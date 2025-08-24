Gaganyaan mission symbol of new chapter in journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath

Gaganyaan mission symbolises a “new chapter” in the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday (August 24) while calling astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the other three chosen Gaganyatris as "gems."

At an event hosted by the Indian Air Force at Delhi’s Subroto Park, Singh felicitated the four Gaganyatris.

The ceremony comes after the successful Axiom-4 mission, of which Shukla was a part.

Four Gaganyatris

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are the four chosen Gaganyatris.

Their names were revealed for the first time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2024.

‘India’s space mission symbolises its global vision’

Speaking at the event, Singh said India’s vision in space exploration is clear and it plans to “the economy, security, energy, and future of humanity for tomorrow.”

“India's space programme is not limited only to laboratories and launch vehicles. It is a symbol of our national aspirations and global vision... India's vision is clear. India does not see space merely as a field of research but we see it as the economy, security, energy, and future of humanity for tomorrow... In the coming times, space mining, deep space exploration, and planetary resources will also change the direction of human civilisation...,” he said.

He said missions like Gaganyaan are not mere technical achievements, but mark a new chapter for India in its bid to be self-reliant and one that puts it in the league of major space powers.

“Today, when we look towards India's space journey, we find that our contribution is not limited merely to sending satellites into space. Today, India has already marked its presence from the Moon to Mars. Today, India is fully prepared for missions like Gaganyaan as well. I do not see this merely as a technical achievement, but as a new chapter of self-reliant India, where we are standing with full pride among the world's major space powers,” he said.

‘Shukla’s mission lays foundation for future ones’

Lauding Shukla’s mission to space, Singh said his experience will help in building future missions.

“When Shubhanshu went to space, he became not just a representative of the armed forces, not just of India, but of all humanity. Your contribution to the civil sector will be recorded in history. I was told that Shubhanshu also did farming in space. India has been an agriculture-based country, but I never even imagined that any farmer from India would go to space and do farming of fenugreek and mung. Certainly, your experience will prove to be a great help in our upcoming missions,” he said.

“Forty years ago, when Rakesh Sharma went to space representing India, Shubhanshu Shukla was born shortly after that. A dream was born with his birth. One day, I will also see this earth from the sky. And today, 40 years later, not only did Shubhanshu's childhood dream come true, but India also once again hoisted its flag in space," he added.

The Gaganyaan project, formally announced by Modi in 2018, aims to send a three-member crewed flight into the 400 km-orbit for a three-day mission in 2027.