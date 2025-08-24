ISRO conducts first air-drop test for Gaganyaan mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) to validate the parachute-based deceleration system for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

The test marks a critical phase in India’s maiden human spaceflight mission. The parachute-based deceleration mechanism is a key component to ensure the safe recovery of the crew module during re-entry and landing. It will ensure the astronauts’ safe return to Earth

The end-to-end demonstration was conducted near Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (August 24). The exercise was jointly executed by ISRO, the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Navy, and the Indian Coast Guard.