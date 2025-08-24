ISRO conducts first air-drop test for Gaganyaan mission
The test near Sriharikota, done in collaboration with various agencies, validates the parachute system crucial for the safe return of astronauts to Earth
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) to validate the parachute-based deceleration system for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.
The test marks a critical phase in India’s maiden human spaceflight mission. The parachute-based deceleration mechanism is a key component to ensure the safe recovery of the crew module during re-entry and landing. It will ensure the astronauts’ safe return to Earth
The end-to-end demonstration was conducted near Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (August 24). The exercise was jointly executed by ISRO, the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Navy, and the Indian Coast Guard.
What the IADT-01 involved
The test involved releasing a mock module from an aircraft and have it safely descend to the ground using parachutes. The test was essentially to assess the complete functioning of the complex parachute deployment sequence.
The Gaganyaan project, scheduled for launch in December, aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send humans into space and safely return them to Earth. Planned as the country’s first human spaceflight programme, it will also involve precursor unmanned missions to test systems critical for crew safety.
Also read: Gaganyaan mission symbol of new chapter in journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath
The manned mission is expected to launch in 2028, carrying a three-member crew to an orbit of about 400 km for up to three days before returning to Earth. Ensuring astronaut safety is one of the foremost priorities of the programme.
Further tests of the mission will include additional parachute validations, pad abort trials, and recovery rehearsals at sea.
(With agency inputs)