Gaganyaan drogue parachute qualification tests successfully completed: ISRO

ISRO said on Saturday (December 20) that a series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes, conducted as part of the development of the deceleration system for the Gaganyaan crew module, have been successfully completed.

Also Read: Gaganyaan mission symbol of new chapter in journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath

The tests were carried out on December 18 and 19 at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh, the space agency said.

Gaganyaan's deceleration system

In a statement, ISRO added that the Gaganyaan crew module’s deceleration system consists of a total of 10 parachutes across four different types.

ISRO successfully completed Drogue Parachute Deployment Qualification Tests for the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the RTRS facility of TBRL, Chandigarh, during 18–19 December 2025.The tests confirmed the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under varying flight… — ISRO (@isro) December 20, 2025

According to ISRO, the descent sequence begins with the separation of the two apex cover separation parachutes, which remove the protective cover from the parachute compartment. This is followed by the deployment of two drogue parachutes that stabilise and decelerate the module.

Also Read: ISRO successfully conducts hot tests of Gaganyaan propulsion system

"Upon release of the drogues, three pilot parachutes are deployed to extract three main parachutes, which further slow down the crew module to ensure a safe touchdown," ISRO said.

Milestone for Indian human spaceflight

The space agency said that a crucial component of this system is the deployment of drogue parachutes, which play a pivotal role in stabilising the crew module and reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry.

"The objective of this specific test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme conditions. Both the RTRS tests on drogue parachutes were successfully conducted on December 18 and 19, 2025. Achieving all the test objectives and confirming their robustness even under the situation of significant variation in flight conditions," ISRO stated.

Also Read: ISRO conducts first air-drop test for Gaganyaan mission

The successful completion of these tests marks another significant step toward qualifying the parachute system for human spaceflight, with active support and participation from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, DRDO and the TBRL, the statement added.

(With agency inputs)