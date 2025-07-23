IndiGo flight aborts take off at Ahmedabad due to engine fire

An Diu-bound Indigo flight from Ahmedabad with 60 passengers on board had to abort takeoff due to an engine fire on Wednesday. (July 23).

According to media reports, soon after the aircraft started rolling for take-off, one of the engines caught fire and the pilot immediately aborted take-off. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

A Deccan Herald report stated that soon after starting to roll for take-off, the pilot sent a “Mayday” call to the air traffic control and informed the authorities about the engine fire.

“A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to the bay. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations," the IndiGo Spokesperson said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it by offering them refreshments, accommodation in the next available flight or full refund against cancellation, as per their preference,” added the spokesperson.

The incident comes a day after an IndiGO aircraft operating from Goa to Indore had to make an emergency landing as it developed a technical snag. However, the aircraft landed safely. IndiGO authorities said that it would be grounded till it undergoes a comprehensive check-up.