IndiGo's Delhi-Imphal flight returns due to snag

An Imphal-bound IndiGO flight from Delhi returned to the national capital shortly after take-off on Thursday (July 17) due to a technical snag. According to media reports, the aircraft landed safely and resumed its journey following safety checks.

‘Minor technical snag’

An Indi-GO spokesperson said that soon after take-off, a “minor technical snag” was detected in the aircraft. He also said that as a precautionary measure, the pilot decided to take the aircraft back to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and land safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi,” the IndiGo spokesperson was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The spokesperson further stated that as per established procedures, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and resumed its journey after some time.

“In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter,” added the spokesperson.

Earlier incident

The incident comes days after an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after it suffered an engine issue mid-air.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the IndiGO aircraft, an A320neo aircraft with registration number VT-IZB, had taken off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and was en route to Goa.

According to media reports, the IndiGO aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 9.42 pm, a few minutes after the pilots flagged the issue at 9.25 pm.

