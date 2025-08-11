IndiGo flight suffered damage due to non-timely action in rerouting, reveals DGCA

A Srinagar-bound Indigo aircraft from Delhi suffered damages to its nose radome on May 21 due to severe weather and non-timely action in re-routing the aircraft away from inclement weather, a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revealed. The information was shared in the Rajya Sabha by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday (August 11).

Non-timely action in re-routing

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Upper House that IndiGo A321 neo aircraft VT-IMD, while operating flight 6E-2142 from Delhi to Srinagar, encountered severe weather, including hail, during cruise.

“ After landing at Srinagar, the aircraft radome was found damaged. The incident has been investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The investigation has revealed that severe weather existing en route and non-timely action in re-routing the aircraft clear of weather was the probable cause of the occurrence,” stated the Minister.

What DGCA said

The DGCA on May 23, two days after the incident, had said the IndiGo flight crew initially attempted to return, but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather.

"Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence. Crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar," the civil aviation watchdog said in a statement.

"Due to updraft and downdraft encountered by the aircraft the Autopilot tripped and aircraft speed had wide variations. As a result, Maximum Operating Speed/Maximum operating Mach (VMO/MMO) warnings and repeated stall warnings were triggered," it had said.

Pakistan rejected landing request

The Indigo aircraft carrying 227 passengers experienced severe turbulence on May 21 when it encountered an unexpected hailstorm mid-flight. The Airbus A321 (flight 6E 2142) departed Delhi at 5 pm and faced severe weather conditions that caused violent shaking and damaged the aircraft's nose.

Passengers, including children, were heard screaming and crying in distress as captured in viral videos showing the aircraft shaking violently with lightning flashes visible outside. The pilot declared an emergency to Srinagar Air Traffic Control due to the turbulent conditions.

However, all passengers remained safe and the flight landed successfully at 6:30 pm. According to a PTI report, while flying near Amritsar, the pilot declared an emergency to Srinagar ATC and sought permission from Lahore ATC to detour through Pakistani airspace to escape the storm. The request was denied.

(With agency inputs)