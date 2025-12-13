'Learn Gujarati to survive in govt': Congress slams Rajnath over Babri jibe at Nehru

Congress on Saturday (December 13) took a swipe at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his claim that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to use government funds to build “Babri Masjid” with party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh saying that Rajnath should learn Gujarati to survive in the government.

‘Where did Patel’s daughter mention Nehru’

Referring to Rajnath’s claim that it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who blocked Nehru’s plan, Ramesh said that since the Defence Minister quoted Vallabhbhai Patel’s daughter Maniben Patel’s diary entries, he gave Singh the original Gujarati version, asking him to point out where Nehru was mentioned in it.

"Rajnath Singh criticised Nehru and Babri Masjid and quoted Maniben Patel's diary, so I showed it. I handed over the translation of the diary and asked where the mention of Nehru was in it. I wanted to tell him to learn Gujarati if he wants to survive in the government,” Ramesh told ANI.

Ramesh was referring to his earlier interaction with Rajnath outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar when he urged the Defence Minister to read the diary's original entries in Gujarati, and Singh responded, saying that he did not know Gujarati and the BJP already has an English version of the diary.

Rajnath’s charge against Nehru

Rajnath, on December 3 said that unlike Nehru, Patel never tried to appease any community as he was truly secular. "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was truly secular.

"He never believed in appeasement. When Jawaharlal Nehru spoke about spending government funds on the Babri Masjid issue, if anyone opposed it, it was one born in Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who opposed it. At that time, he did not allow the Babri Masjid to be built with government money," said Singh as quoted by ANI.

‘Vande Mataram debate ploy to malign Nehru’

Ramesh also slammed the Centre following the special discussion in Parliament over "Vande Mataram", alleging that the debate was a ploy to malign the legacy of Nehru. He further alleged that the Centre claimed it wanted to honour the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram", composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, but simultaneously insulted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The Congress leader further alleged that the only intention behind the debate was the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and to defame Nehru.

"The only intention was that amid the upcoming election in West Bengal, defame Pandit Nehru. But what happened when we revealed the truth and facts based on documents? They wanted to honour and celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, but they are constantly insulting Rabindranath Tagore amid this. We totally condemned this, and I kept the facts authenticated in the Parliament," added Ramesh.