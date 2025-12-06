Humayun Kabir lays foundation of Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, on Saturday (December 6), laid the foundation stone for a mosque — modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid — at Rejinagar in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, amid tight security arrangements, following a Calcutta High Court directive.

The incident coincided with the day of the Babri Masjid demolition. His decision stirred political unease in Murshidabad, where symbolism and mobilisation would often feed off each other, and it has been considered one of the communally sensitive areas in the state.

Kabir’s announcement and today’s event triggered a political debate in the state, where parties accuse each other of trying to gain momentum ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Foundation-laying ceremony

The leader, who was once a part of Congress, then the BJP, and now a TMC rebel, cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside visiting clerics on the dais as slogans of “Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar” were raised at the venue, where thousands had gathered since morning.

The foundation-laying ceremony took place under a heavy security blanket, with large contingents of police, RAF, and Central Forces deployed across Rejinagar and the adjoining Beldanga area to maintain law and order.

Kabir, who was suspended from the TMC on December 4 for what the party described as indulging in “communal politics,” had announced the foundation ceremony earlier this month.

Political observers said that Saturday’s event was both a test of his mobilisation prowess and a declaration of defiance after his suspension over alleged communal politics. He has been known for his controversial remarks that often result in show-cause notices.

Kabir alleges conspiracies

Earlier, he said that nobody would stop him from laying the foundation stone for the mosque and alleged that the TMC conspired to disrupt the ceremony, but asserted that lakhs of people would foil such attempts. He accused the TMC of "polarising the issue on religious lines that the BJP follows".

He said, “Lakhs of people from across the south-Bengal districts will foil such attempts to disrupt the ceremony. It will be a peaceful ceremony. We have every right to have a place of worship as per the Constitution. Over 2,000 volunteers are on duty.”

In addition to the mosque at Beldanga, he said a hospital, an educational institution, and a guest house for people of all communities visiting the place would be built.

‘Inadequate Muslim representation’

While addressing the gathering, he pointed out the inadequate representation of Muslims in the party. He said that since 2011, the TMC had not nominated an adequate number of Muslim representatives.

It is to be noted that following the suspension order, he announced his decision to resign his MLA post and launch his own party later this month. He said Muslim candidates would emerge victorious from at least 90 assembly constituencies.

“Muslim candidates will win at least 90 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections. There are 42 MLAs from the party now,” he said, referring to the Muslim MLAs who got elected in the 2021 elections.

“Let Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari of BJP fight among themselves for the remaining 204 assembly seats," he further added.

High Court order

The district witnessed political unease following the Calcutta High Court's refusal to halt the event on Friday (December 5).

On Friday, after hearing a petition seeking to halt the event, the court declined to intervene and placed the responsibility of maintaining public order on the state government. Subsequently, it led the police to talk with Kabir's team via backchannel on Friday night.

The district police – acting on the directive – tightened security arrangements in many places covering Beldanga, Raninagar, and all approach roads to NH-12, the state's only north-south arterial highway.

Political reactions

His announcement and subsequent stone-laying foundation ceremony sparked a political slugfest in the state, with the BJP accusing TMC of polarising the people and TMC refuting the claims.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, in her 'Sanhati Divas' (Unity Day) speech, said the battle against communal forces that spread hatred would continue and asserted that her government is committed to protecting and strengthening the ideals and principles of the country's Constitution.

‘Grave consequences,’ warns Malviya

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Mamata Banerjee was using Kabir to polarise Muslims for political gains and that reports from Beldanga had triggered "serious concern."

In an X post, he wrote that Kabir's supporters had been seen carrying bricks to construct what he called a Babri Masjid and that the MLA had asserted that he had police backing.

Calling Beldanga one of the most communally sensitive regions of the state, Malviya warned that any unrest could disrupt National Highway 12 with "grave consequences for law and order and even national security."

"This so-called mosque project is not a religious effort but a political one, designed to inflame emotions and consolidate vote banks. Far from serving the community, it poses a serious threat to West Bengal's stability, risking heightened tensions and even fragmentation of the state's social fabric," the BJP leader alleged, adding that the CM would not stop at anything, even if it meant pushing the state towards turmoil.

Vote-bank politics

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh termed the episode "vote-bank politics," alleging that the ruling party in the state was seeking to stoke communal passions ahead of assembly elections, likely early next year.

"TMC is using Humayun Kabir as a freelancer to create tension before elections," Ghosh alleged.

TMC’s response

The TMC hit back, accusing Kabir of acting in tacit understanding with the BJP and RSS to disturb peace in the district. A senior TMC leader alleged that the suspended MLA was "on the payroll of the BJP" and was functioning as its agent to provoke unrest.

"The people of Murshidabad are peace-loving and do not support his provocations," he said, rejecting the BJP's charges as "baseless" and asserting that the TMC "does not need lessons on harmony."

(With agency inputs)