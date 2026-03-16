Congress, BJP lock horns in Rajya Sabha over LPG crisis amid West Asia tensions

Congress and the BJP clashed in Rajya Sabha on Monday (March 16) with the Opposition party accusing the Centre of being responsible for the current LPG crisis as it failed to take pre-emptive measures. The BJP hit back by accusing the grand old party of trying to create anarchy in the country and indulging in politics over the issue.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, alleging that despite knowing that the West Asia crisis could impact critical maritime routes and energy supplies, the government did not make advance planning and alternative arrangements for LPG imports.

Leading the charge for the BJP, Union Minister J P Nadda, who is also Leader of the House, accused opposition parties, especially Congress, of not standing with the people but of instigating them.

'Impact on households, businesses'

"The LPG crisis has caused widespread panic across the entire nation. Its impact is severely affecting the poor and vulnerable sections, the middle class, ordinary households, restaurants, hostels, and commercial users," Kharge said.

India imports nearly 60 per cent of its total LPG requirements. Of this, 90 per cent of imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. From this perspective, Kharge said the current situation has become a matter of serious concern for both domestic availability and price stability.

Also Read: LPG carrier Shivalik from Persian Gulf to reach India today: Govt

He said the effects of the LPG crisis are being felt in nearly every part of the country, and people in households are distressed.

Kharge sought to highlight that small roadside eateries, restaurants, hostels — all are impacted. From community kitchens to Ram Rasoi, everything has shut down. Not just homes — MSMEs and other commercial users are facing severe difficulties in obtaining LPG cylinders.

"It is concerning that many establishments have limited or completely halted their operations. Some are purchasing at exorbitant rates, over Rs 5,000 per cylinder," the senior Congress leader claimed.

‘Govt claims vs ground reality’

Kharge further said that the Union Petroleum Minister had claimed in the Lok Sabha that there is no shortage of LPG and called for caution against rumours.

"But the ground reality proves the government's claims wrong," he added.

Also Read: Jaishankar says no sweeping arrangement, talks with Iran ongoing as ships pass Hormuz

He said that when the government was issuing advisories to Indian citizens in Iran that the situation could worsen, it should have clearly stated that this could also impact critical maritime routes and energy supplies, and should have taken steps in advance.

"Government very well knew that a crisis was impending at the Strait of Hormuz. The situation would not have been that bad had advance planning and alternative arrangements for LPG imports done in advance," Kharge said.

‘Longer waiting periods, panic booking’

He said the waiting period for cylinder bookings in the country has also been extended, now 25 days in cities and 45 days in villages/remote areas.

This has triggered panic booking and increased the likelihood of hoarding, he said.

Also Read: Two more ships, with 92,700 MT of LPG, headed for India; 22 vessels waiting: MEA

The Congress leader questioned why the government did not take stringent measures if it knew that the LPG crisis in the country would escalate.

"Why didn't it take the people and opposition in confidence? This crisis exposes the government's dismal management and flawed foreign policy," he said, and demanded a discussion on the issue.

Chair intervenes during Zero Hour

While Kharge was making his remarks, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan repeatedly asked him to conclude as only three minutes are allowed to a speaker during the Zero Hour. However, the Chair allowed him extra time.

Also Read: Centre says LPG production up 30 pc, urges calm as Opposition MPs protest

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had given a detailed response on the issue in the Lok Sabha, but Congress members did not hear him out.

The Minister said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was given the floor in the Lower House to speak on the issue, but he spoke on other things instead.

BJP accuses Congress of politicising crisis

Nadda lamented that the Opposition, especially the Congress, is not hesitating to indulge in politics even during times of crisis.

He said the current West Asia conflict is not due to India and has no contribution.

Also Read: Iran war triggers LPG scramble across Bengal; state on alert to stop illegal diversion

The senior BJP leader said a Congress leader has also been caught hoarding LPG cylinders.

"They are resorting to hoarding of cylinders. They are instigating people. They are inciting the peaceful people of the country, and this is very unfortunate that even in such a situation, they are indulging in politics.

"Instead of standing with the country, they are trying to create anarchy...This is condemnable," Nadda added.

(With agency inputs)