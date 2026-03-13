Iran war triggers LPG scramble across Bengal; state on alert to stop illegal diversion

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) Long queues were seen outside LPG distribution centres across West Bengal on Friday, amid apprehensions of shortage of cooking gas cylinders due to the crisis in West Asia.

People stood with empty LPG cylinders outside such centres at various places of the state – from Kakdwip in the south to Siliguri in the north – claiming that they were not being able to make bookings online.

The West Bengal government had on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure coordinated monitoring of LPG supply and distribution, while announcing the setting up of a round-the-clock control room at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ to address supply-related issues.

The initiative aims to stabilise LPG availability and ensure prompt redressal of public complaints amid concerns over possible supply disruptions, according to the SOP.

The state government has also constituted a state-level LPG crisis monitoring committee to review the supply situation regularly and provide policy guidance to stabilise availability.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Branch of the Kolkata Police conducted surprise visits at distribution centres across the city, amid complaints from consumers about illegal diversion of cylinders.

An Enforcement Branch official said the move is aimed at ensuring distributors comply with regulations.

Complaints by consumers have surfaced from various parts of Kolkata, alleging that cylinders meant for households were being redirected for industrial use.

The official said police would take immediate action on receipt of credible information.

Many roadside eateries in the business districts of Kolkata and neighbouring Salt Lake have reportedly shut shop owing to shortage of LPG cylinders, while those open were operating with a limited menu and increased prices.

A section of autorickshaws running on LPG were also off the roads in the city and adjacent districts, owing to “irregular supply” at the filling stations. On some routes, autorickshaw drivers were charging 10-25 per cent more than the usual fares, claimed commuters. PTI

