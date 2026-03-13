Centre says LPG production up 30 pc, urges calm as Opposition MPs protest

The Centre on Friday (March 13) reassured consumers that there is no disruption in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), urging households not to resort to panic booking amid concerns triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Addressing the issue, Sujatha Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government has significantly increased domestic production to ensure that cooking gas remains readily available across the country.

According to Sharma, LPG production has been ramped up by nearly 30 per cent since March 5 to meet rising demand and maintain stable supplies.

“Consumers should avoid panic booking. The situation is under control and supplies are being maintained,” she said, adding that the government is closely monitoring distribution networks to ensure uninterrupted availability.

Production ramped up

Officials said refineries are operating with adequate crude oil stocks and production levels have been increased to support continuous LPG supply. The government has also strengthened supply chain measures to ensure timely distribution of cylinders across regions.

While India relies partly on imports to meet its LPG requirements, officials stressed that existing inventories, enhanced production, and logistical arrangements are sufficient to meet household demand. The authorities said the steps taken in recent days have helped stabilise supply levels and prevent disruptions in the distribution of cylinders.

Supply concerns

Public concerns about LPG availability triggered panic booking in some areas, with reports of crowds gathering at LPG agencies and residents enquiring about delivery schedules. Officials said such panic-driven demand can strain distribution networks unnecessarily and urged consumers to place bookings only when required.

The government reiterated that it is keeping a close watch on the situation and will continue to take necessary steps to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders across the country.

Opposition MPs protest

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs on Friday held a protest in the Parliament Complex over the LPG crisis issue, and raised slogans demanding answers from Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TMC MPs started the protest around 10.30 am on Friday outside the Parliament building, holding posters, chanting "LPG crisis", and raising slogans attacking the ruling BJP, questioning "where did the gas cylinders go?" They were joined by MPs from Congress and other INDIA bloc parties.

Opposition MPs also raised slogans accusing Prime Minister Modi of "vanishing" along with the gas cylinders, and accused him of "surrendering”.

"There's an acute crisis of LPG in the country. People are panicking. You can see that even in Bengal, because systems are crashing at the main distributors, they're resorting to manual bookings. You have families, old people, young parents standing in queue waiting to book their cylinders, and the government is putting out this information that you can get your cylinders in two and a half days... We challenge the prime minister, challenge ministers to go and find out where people are getting their cylinders within two and a half days on booking," TMC MP Mahua Moitra said.

She said the petroleum minister "lied to the country" and said that India has 75 days' worth of supplies.

"Now they've invoked the Essential Commodities Act and said that there are barely 25 days. All we get are lies. And where is the prime minister? The prime minister has not come to the house for the last five days. While this acute crisis is going on, he's electioneering in Kerala; he's become an election machine, not a prime minister. It's really a shame," Moitra added.

Some opposition MPs held large cut-outs of gas cylinders, while others held posters featuring cylinders and slogans. Chants of "Modi Ji-LPG" echoed as the INDIA bloc MPs attempted to corner the government in unison. The opposition has been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the West Asia situation and its impact on India.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people not to panic and assured them that public interest will be protected. He expressed confidence in tackling the LPG crisis, whereas the disruption in the supply of commercial LPG has crippled the country's hotel sector.

(With agency inputs)