Congress posts AI video of Trump instructing PM Modi on ceasefire, Operation Sindoor

Congress on Wednesday (October 22) took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting an AI-generated video of US President Trump giving instructions to him as it doubled down on its allegation that it was at the Republican leader’s behest, Modi halted Operation Sindoor and agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan.

The video, posted by Congress on its official X handle, shows Trump speaking in heavily accented Hindi and issuing instructions to PM Modi regarding Operation Sindoor and buying oil from Russia.

PM Modi is seen to be responding with “Ji huzoor” (Yes, Sir) to each of Trump’s instructions.

‘Trump seen asking Modi to stop Operation Sindoor’

“Hey Modi, stop the attack on Pakistan. Stop Operation Sindoor,” Trump says in the video over the phone to which PM Modi responds saying “Ji huzoor”.

Then the PM puts the phone down. The video then shows Trump’s name flashing on the PM’s phone screen, who then receives the call.

This time, Trump asks him, “Why are you buying oil from Russia?” The US President also says, “Stop buying oil from them now.”

This time, however, the PM is seen to be a bit hesitant and says, “But huzoor?”

Trump promptly cuts him off, saying, “No ifs and buts. If I have said, I said it.” To this, PM responds saying “Ji Huzoor. As you say”.

After this, the voiceover says, “A scared Prime Minister can never do well for the country. He says he has 56 56-inch chest, but even then has no shame.”

‘Trump announcing India’s policy’

Earlier in the day, the Congress took a swipe at the Modi government after Trump reiterated his claim that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia.” It further alleged that this was the fourth time in six days the US President had publicly announced India’s policy.

“The PM has finally acknowledged publicly that President Trump called him up and that the two spoke to each other. But all that the PM has said is that the US President extended Diwali greetings. But while Mr Modi conceals, Mr Trump reveals,” stated Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.

“On his part, the US President has said that in addition to extending Diwali greetings, he spoke of India's oil imports from Russia and that he had been assured that these imports will be stopped. This is the 4th time in 6 days that the US President has announced India's policy. Earlier, President Trump had first announced the stoppage of Op Sindoor on the evening of May 10 before Mr Modi did,” he added.