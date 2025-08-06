PM to visit China, his first since Galwan clash

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Japan and China beginning around August 29, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is expected to visit Japan to hold annual summit talks with his Japanese counterpart. From Japan, he is likely to travel to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

If the visit to China takes place, then it will be the PM Modi's first trip to the country after the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

The SCO summit will be held from August 31 to September 1.

There is no official word on Modi's planned visit to Japan and China yet. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)