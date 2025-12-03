Centre will release funds once States fully implement schemes, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Urging the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to implement central schemes in letter and spirit without imposing any conditions, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday (December 3) said that this will ensure funds are released for them.

‘Funds held up as schemes not implemented'

The Union Minister was responding supplementary questions during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha. Pradhan said that Kerala and Tamil Nadu had not been implementing some central schemes, and that is why funds to them have been held up.

He alleged that West Bengal has used funds under the scheme for its party politics instead.

He said that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, National Education Policy and PM-Shree scheme are all federal government policies implemented with the cooperation of states.

‘Kerala, Tamil Nadu backtracked from PM-Shree agreement’

Pradhan further alleged that at one time, the Kerala government agreed to sign an agreement on the PM-Shree scheme, but later retracted.

He said the same about Tamil Nadu, which had agreed to implement the PM-Shree scheme, but later went back on its word.

"It is their problem; they are facing a dilemma due to their internal contradictions in the alliance, and that is why they are not implementing PM Shree.

"Two other states have not agreed to implement the PM-Shree scheme, and that includes Tamil Nadu. Subsequent discussions are held with Tamil Nadu. I am open and ready to cooperate with any state that will come to the union government," he said.

‘Centre ready to release funds’

"Whether it is Tamil Nadu, Kerala or West Bengal, the Centre is ready to release funds," the minister said, adding that last week, the Supreme Court had given an opinion on a PIL on why Tamil Nadu is not implementing central schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, which was not envisaged by the BJP.

"Tamil Nadu cannot put conditions. This is Tamil Nadu children's money, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to giving that money to respective states, also to Tamil Nadu. But, you have to implement central schemes in letter and spirit," Pradhan said.

He said other Opposition-ruled states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana are getting funds appropriately.

‘Kerala’s 2025 entitlement around Rs 452 crore’

In Kerala, he said, the entitlement of the state for this year is around Rs 452 crore.

"We are ready to release all the money, subject to the conditions of implementation of the National Education Policy, which they have agreed to implement. I again appeal to their government on what the compulsion is. They may have internal compulsions and internal conflict within your alliance, but why are you putting that burden on the people of Kerala? Sort it out yourself and come take your money," the minister said.

CPI(M) questions Centre’s stand

Earlier, John Brittas (CPI-M) said the cardinal objective of this House is to protect federalism and asked why all of a sudden, the minister has taken a stand that unless the states sign PM-Shree, they would not release funds for states in Samagra Shiksha.

"Have you ever seen such a haphazard stand taken by any government. He pointed out to the non-sanction of funds for Kerala under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

"Is it part of arm-twisting or politically motivated policy and stand of the Centre by denying release of funds. Is it part of your political scheme?," Brittas questioned, urging the government to delink PM-Shree with the Samagra Shiksha scheme as it should not be linked to any other scheme launched later.

Pradhan hits back

Responding to Brittas, Pradhan said he has tried to "mislead the House with his eloquent speaking style".

"This is not a partisan policy of union government," he said, quoting data related to allocation of funds to other non-BJP states under the scheme.

In his written reply, Pradhan said, "The Department of School Education & Literacy is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha in partnership with all the States and UTs.

"Financial assistance is provided to all States and UTs for various components for implementation of the interventions under Samagra Shiksha as per norms. Accordingly, the annual plans under Samagra Shiksha are prepared by States and UTs based on their requirements and priority, and this is reflected in their respective Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B)." These plans are then appraised and approved/estimated bythe Project Approval Board (PAB) in consultation with the States and UTs as per the programmatic and financial norms of the scheme.

"The release of Central share depends on the submission of the utilisation certificates, audit reports in respect of funds released earlier, physical and financial progress reports, State contributions and compliance with the scheme norms," he said, providing a list of state-wise details of Central Share approved by the Project Approval Board and the Central Share released under Samagra Shiksha for the last three years.

(With agency inputs)