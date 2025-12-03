Winter Session Day 3: Snooping impossible with Sanchar Saathi app, Scindia tells LS

Opposition MPs arrived in Parliament for the third day of the Winter Session on Wednesday (December 3) wearing gas masks to protest against the severe pollution in Delhi. INDIA bloc MPs also protested against the four Labour Codes in the morning, while TMC MPs protested against the Centre over pending Central funds due for West Bengal.

Early in the day, the floor leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc held a meeting to finalise their strategy after the government agreed to the Opposition’s insistence on discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll under the broader issue of electoral reforms.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, attended the meeting as the alliance worked to align its approach for the upcoming debates.

The Lok Sabha will take up the matter of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls next Tuesday (December 9), when it is scheduled to be included in a broader debate on electoral reforms.

The decision followed an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the House witnessed a complete washout for the second straight day, with disruptions stemming from the standoff between the government and the Opposition over the timing of the SIR discussion. With the Speaker stepping in, both sides were able to move past the impasse and agree on a date for the debate, clearing the way for normal functioning of the Lower House.

The Rajya Sabha, too, continued to face disruption on Tuesday (December 2) over the Opposition’s demand for an immediate debate on SIR. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that the government was prepared to participate in such a discussion but declined to specify when it would be held, prompting continued disagreement across the aisle.

