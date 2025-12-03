Winter Session Day 3: Snooping impossible with Sanchar Saathi app, Scindia tells LS
INDIA bloc floor leaders meet ahead of third day of Winter Session to finalise their strategy after government agrees to discuss electoral reforms
Opposition MPs arrived in Parliament for the third day of the Winter Session on Wednesday (December 3) wearing gas masks to protest against the severe pollution in Delhi. INDIA bloc MPs also protested against the four Labour Codes in the morning, while TMC MPs protested against the Centre over pending Central funds due for West Bengal.
Early in the day, the floor leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc held a meeting to finalise their strategy after the government agreed to the Opposition’s insistence on discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll under the broader issue of electoral reforms.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, attended the meeting as the alliance worked to align its approach for the upcoming debates.
The Lok Sabha will take up the matter of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls next Tuesday (December 9), when it is scheduled to be included in a broader debate on electoral reforms.
The decision followed an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the House witnessed a complete washout for the second straight day, with disruptions stemming from the standoff between the government and the Opposition over the timing of the SIR discussion. With the Speaker stepping in, both sides were able to move past the impasse and agree on a date for the debate, clearing the way for normal functioning of the Lower House.
The Rajya Sabha, too, continued to face disruption on Tuesday (December 2) over the Opposition’s demand for an immediate debate on SIR. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that the government was prepared to participate in such a discussion but declined to specify when it would be held, prompting continued disagreement across the aisle.
Follow more LIVE updates below
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2025 3:57 PM IST
Punjab MPs seek Centre’s aid after rains devastate farmland
Lok Sabha members from Punjab on Wednesday pressed the Centre to provide urgent financial assistance to farmers who suffered extensive crop damage during the heavy rains that hit the state in August and September. Raising the matter during Zero Hour, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said torrential rainfall had devastated “2,500 villages across six districts of Punjab,” leaving farmers with severe losses.
Kang noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers had visited the state after the disaster but claimed that “the state has not received a single penny” of the promised Central aid. He urged the government to step in with substantial support, saying, “I demand the Government of India announce a special package of Rs 50,000 crore to help the farmers of Punjab.”
Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also highlighted the scale of destruction, stating that five lakh hectares of arable land had been buried under silt carried by the swollen Ravi and Beas rivers. She called on the Centre to “mitigate the sufferings of farmers” who had endured major losses in the floods three months earlier.
Badal further requested that compensation be transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts to prevent delays arising from “cross-claims on flood relief” between the Centre and the state government.
(With agency inputs)
- 3 Dec 2025 3:53 PM IST
Opposition demands Manipur elections as Rajya Sabha debates Pollution Bill
Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha demanded immediate elections in Manipur as the Upper House considered a resolution to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to the state. The resolution was introduced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who said Parliament must adopt it because “there is President’s rule in Manipur.”
During the debate, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev criticised the Centre for allowing President’s rule to continue. “What we are doing today was meant to be done by the assembly of Manipur… there is a suspended assembly,” she said. Questioning the government’s claims of improving ease of living, she asked, “Which one of these things is there in the state of Manipur today, and who is responsible for it?” Dev argued that bringing such legislation while people remain displaced “is a mockery,” and insisted that elections must be held, calling the situation “a murder of cooperative federalism.”
Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said conditions had deteriorated so severely that “law and order has totally collapsed.” He criticised the prime minister for not visiting earlier, alleging that his recent trip was “for votes.” DMK MP P. Wilson questioned how long Parliament could “usurp the role” of the state assembly.
BJP MP Sanjaoba Leishemba supported the resolution, noting it was necessary under Article 356. The amendment act seeks to decriminalise minor pollution-related offences and rationalise penalties.
(With agency inputs)
- 3 Dec 2025 3:33 PM IST
Congress accuses Centre of ‘snooping’ in Sanchar Saathi row
The Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of engaging in “brazen snooping” on citizens amid mounting controversy over the mandatory installation of the Sanchar Saathi application. The criticism followed the Department of Telecom’s directive requiring mobile manufacturers and importers to pre-install the fraud-reporting app on all new devices within 90 days.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha that “snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the app,” and said the government was open to modifying the order based on public feedback. He added that the app could be deleted.
The Congress dismissed this explanation, with party spokesperson Pawan Khera alleging that the government had been caught “red-handed” and was now offering a “false and deceptive clarification.” He argued that Scindia’s statement contradicted the government’s own order, saying “Section 7(b) categorically states that the pre-installed app cannot be removed, nor can any of its functionalities be disabled or restricted.”
Calling the directive a “blatant assault on the Fundamental Right to Privacy,” Khera claimed it amounted to mass surveillance. “This is not a clarification; it is a blatant lie,” he said, accusing the government of attempting to normalise intrusive monitoring. He further questioned why citizens had not been consulted before what he termed an “intrusive diktat” was issued.
The Congress leader said the public would not accept violations of privacy “under the pretext of governance.”
(With agency inputs)
- 3 Dec 2025 3:21 PM IST
Supriya Sule flags surrogate ads, urges MPs to lead anti-tobacco drive
NCP–Sharad Pawar MP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha highlighted what she described as indirect promotional tactics used by tobacco companies, noting that many firms sell non-tobacco products and use the advertising of these items to “indirectly promote their tobacco products.” She told the House that such surrogate branding allows companies to maintain visibility despite restrictions on direct tobacco advertising.
Sule also urged lawmakers to take a more active role in public health outreach. She suggested that members of Parliament “can be given a target” to conduct anti-tobacco campaigns in their constituencies, arguing that a structured effort would strengthen awareness at the community level.
Her remarks were made during ongoing discussions on tobacco regulation, with several MPs emphasising the need for stronger preventive measures to address rising consumption.
- 3 Dec 2025 3:07 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of 'betrayal' over caste census
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of “openly betraying” the country’s Bahujans by failing to present any clear roadmap for conducting a caste census. His remarks came a day after the government submitted its response in the Lok Sabha to his questions on the upcoming decadal census and caste enumeration.
Gandhi said the government’s reply revealed “no concrete framework, no time-bound plan, no discussion in Parliament and no dialogue with the public” on the exercise. In a post in Hindi on X, he added that “there is not even any desire to learn from the strategies of successful caste surveys in other states.” Calling the government’s stance an “open betrayal of the country’s Bahujans,” the Leader of the Opposition claimed the Centre lacked seriousness on the issue.
On Tuesday, Gandhi had posed three questions in the Lok Sabha, seeking details and tentative timelines for key preparatory steps ahead of the census, including the drafting of questions and scheduling. He also asked whether the government intended to publish draft questionnaires for public feedback and whether best practices from state-level caste surveys were being considered.
Responding in writing, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Census 2027 would be undertaken in two phases. Phase I-the House Listing and Housing Census-will be held between April and September 2026 over a 30-day period, depending on state and Union Territory convenience. Phase II- Population Enumeration will take place in February 2027, with exceptions for Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where enumeration will be conducted in September 2026.
Rai added that questionnaire drafting follows consultations with ministries, departments and data users, and that each census incorporates lessons from previous exercises.
(With agency inputs)
- 3 Dec 2025 2:52 PM IST
TMC protests in Parliament over unpaid Central dues to Bengal
Trinamool Congress MPs staged a demonstration inside the Parliament premises, protesting what they described as massive unpaid Central dues owed to West Bengal. Carrying banners and placards alleging that the Centre owes the State Rs 2 lakh crore, the MPs marched toward Parliament House while raising slogans over the issue.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the protest highlighted what she called a “complete breakdown of the federal structure,” asserting that the Centre had withheld funds under key welfare schemes. “The MGNREGA dues of West Bengal have not been paid for the past four years, either for work already done or for new work enlisted,” she said. Moitra added that the State was awaiting “over Rs7,000-8,000 crore in MGNREGA” payments.
The protest comes amid continuing friction between the TMC-led government in West Bengal and the Centre over financial allocations and alleged delays in disbursement.
- 3 Dec 2025 2:49 PM IST
DMK’s P. Wilson flags Manipur crisis and Delhi pollution concerns
DMK MP P. Wilson in Rajya Sabha said that the situation in Manipur remains critical, remarking that the State is “on a ventilator,” and urged the government to restore normalcy and conduct Assembly elections at the earliest.
He then shifted focus to the growing pollution crisis nationwide, highlighting the severe air quality in Delhi and noting that residents are “losing eight years of their life” due to toxic air. Wilson argued that traffic congestion and the concentration of administrative functions in the capital worsen the problem. Questioning the timing of the Parliament’s Winter Session, he asked whether it was advisable to convene during peak smog months, adding that not all national work needs to be centralised in Delhi.
- 3 Dec 2025 2:40 PM IST
BJP slams Renuka Chowdhury, says Congress undermining Parliament
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury after her “woof woof” response to a reporter amid the ongoing row over her bringing a dog to Parliament. Trivedi said the episode reflects what he described as a deliberate attempt by the Congress to erode the dignity of the institution.
He questioned the party’s conduct, asking, “Why is the Congress party engaged in this campaign to tarnish the dignity of the Indian Parliament?” Trivedi also referred to recent remarks by the Prime Minister, adding, “Is this what the Prime Minister said is true, that the Congress is becoming the 'Muslim League Maowadi Congress'?”
Arguing that the actions mirrored an “urban Naxalite mindset,” Trivedi said it signalled an effort to undermine constitutional processes. Chowdhury’s gesture and remarks have triggered sharp political reactions during the Winter Session’s already contentious proceedings.
- 3 Dec 2025 2:29 PM IST
Sitharaman explains changes in tobacco duties under Excise Bill
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha explained the provisions of the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, outlining how taxation on tobacco products has shifted since the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax. She noted that “central excise rates are normally prescribed under the Fourth Schedule of the Central Excise Act of 1944,” adding that tobacco and related products fall under Section IV of the Act.
Sitharaman reminded the House that the Centre had surrendered its excise authority on tobacco when GST was implemented in 2017. “The Central Government gave up its excise rights and the duties… were given away in favour of the GST Council,” she said. This enabled the Council to impose a compensation cess on tobacco, replacing excise duties, with the revenue directed to states during the transition to GST.
She stressed that the transitional period has ended, stating, “Now the compensation cess time is over.”
- 3 Dec 2025 2:08 PM IST
Renuka Chowdhury defends dog incident, shrugs off BJP objections
Congress MP and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury, who recently courted controversy by entering Parliament with a dog and criticising fellow lawmakers, remained unapologetic on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, she insisted that she has broken no rule and is unbothered by threats of action from BJP leaders. “If they want to bring a motion against me… let them do so; it doesn’t matter to me,” she said, adding that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once arrived at Parliament in a bullock cart. She argued that dogs hold significance in Hindu tradition and maintained that no parliamentary rule had been breached.
Responding to questions about the BJP’s objections and the possibility of a privilege motion, Chowdhury dismissed the criticism and even offered a mock “bark” to underscore her point. She reiterated that the warnings from the ruling party do not concern her and that she stands by her actions inside the Rajya Sabha.