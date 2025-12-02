Govt sets December 9-10 debate on electoral reforms amid SIR logjam

The Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' on Monday (December 8) and on electoral reforms on Tuesday (December 9), Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the Opposition's demand to discuss Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is likely to be broken.

"During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th December and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th December," Rijiju said in a post on X. He said 10 hours each have been allotted to both the debates, adding that time could be extended if the House deems fit.

Rijiju is learnt to have ruled out a discussion on SIR, contending that it was an administrative matter of the Election Commission and the government had no role in it. However, he was ready for a discussion on a broader subject of electoral reforms as it fell within the government's purview

Radhakrishnan rejects SIR plea

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha saw another round of disruption after Chairman CP Radhakrishnan rejected the Opposition’s request to immediately begin a discussion on the SIR of electoral rolls.

The demand, which Opposition leaders had raised at the start of proceedings, centred on seeking an urgent debate on the revision exercise and the concerns they said were linked to the integrity of upcoming electoral processes. However, the Chair made it clear that the matter would not be taken up right away, stating that the government would inform members once the discussion was scheduled.

This prompted strong objections from several Opposition MPs, who argued that the SIR issue required priority consideration. They insisted that procedural rules permitted an immediate debate, stressing that electoral rolls affected a large number of citizens and therefore warranted timely examination in the House. Despite repeated interventions, the Chair maintained that the timing of debates could not be dictated in that manner and that the listed business would proceed as planned.

Govt insists on established agenda

During the exchange, the government reiterated its stand that discussions would be conducted according to the schedule agreed upon in the BAC. Ministers and Treasury bench members urged the Opposition not to create further disorder, emphasising that another listed topic was pending for December 8 and would be taken up first. They maintained that there was no reluctance to discuss electoral reforms but that the House must follow the established agenda.

Several Opposition MPs voiced dissatisfaction, stating that delaying the discussion undermined transparency around the SIR exercise. They contended that the revision process needed parliamentary scrutiny, especially considering its implications for voters across multiple regions. The continued disagreement eventually resulted in a walkout by Opposition members.

Opposition walks out

Pressing for a discussion on SIR, leaders from Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, SP and CPI(M) had met Rijiju earlier in the day. They had demanded that the government announce the time for a debate on electoral reforms on the floor of the House.

As the Rajya Sabha met at 2 pm after adjournment, Rijiju said a debate on 'Vande Mataram' has been listed in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, and would be taken up before the debate on "electoral reforms".

"Vande Mataram is a matter related to our freedom struggle. Matters related to electoral reforms are also extremely important. There may be many more issues that parties would like to raise in the House. However, considering that Opposition parties have united to raise one issue, the government is ready to take up a discussion but to have it before discussion on Vande Mataram may not be appropriate," he said.

In response, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien raised a point of order and said, "More than 14 opposition parties want discussion on a particular issue because people are dying because of SIR".

What Kharge said

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said many parties have demanded a discussion under Rule 267, and it should get priority over other business. "We have demanded for discussion under Rule 267... What the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, whatever the agenda is, it should get priority. Rule 267 says all other issues should be kept aside and first preference should be given... Otherwise, there is no reason to give Rule 267 notice..." Kharge said.

"Keeping aside all other businesses, the House should take up Rule 267 discussion on SIR," he said. The Congress leader added, "Vande Mataram comes from us not from them. Chairman CP Radhakrishnana however said, "Vande Mataram is for everyone".

(With agency inputs)