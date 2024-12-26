BJP sowing hate; changing Constitution its old project: Kharge at CWC meet

In his opening remarks at the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Thursday (December 26), party president Mallikarjun Kharge recalled how Mahatma Gandhi, after taking over as Congress’ president at the 39th party session in Belagavi in 1924, had expressed his angst over communal violence that had broken out in parts of the country at that time.

“When quarrels become a normal thing in life, it is called civil war,” Kharge said quoting Bapu’s famous remark.

Ruling party speaking hate: Kharge

The Congress president said that it has been 100 years since, and today “the ruling party and its leaders spread hate in society and openly give inflammatory speeches to sow hate between communities".

Also read: Congress Belagavi session, 2024: What happened at similar 1924 event?



Kharge was speaking at the ‘Nava Satyagraha Baithak’ that was organised to celebrate the centenary anniversary of the Congress’ Belagavi session that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi and to discuss an action plan for the party.

Ambedkar row: ‘PM unwilling to accept mistake’

Referring to Union Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, Kharge said the Congress party had protested against it and "the whole country is protesting now" but "the prime minister and his government are unwilling to accept their mistake."

Also read: CWC meeting | Congress: Will rededicate to protect Mahatma Gandhi's legacy



“Forget about asking Shah to apologise and resign, his statement is being supported (by the BJP)... the prime minister defended the home minister and they filed a false case against Rahul Gandhi," he said.

‘Changing Constitution BJP’s old project’

Reiterating the Congress’ allegation that the BJP-led government wants to change the Constitution, Kharge said, "when the prime minister was first elected, he came to Parliament and touched his forehead on the stairs of Parliament; after that he got a Parliament built. Our fear today is that when he took oath this time, he touched his forehead on the Constitution."

Also read: 'Gandhi Bharata': Karnataka CM inaugurates Gangadharrao Deshpande Memorial



The Congress president said changing the Constitution was an "old project" of the BJP and that the saffron party had "always opposed the Constitution, the Tricolour, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Ambedkar."

Questions over EC’s integrity

“Leaders of the ruling party insult the Preamble of the Constitution, they don't respect constitutional principles and ideals; they try to control constitutional institutions like the Election Commission. They want to take control of all such institutions; we have to fight against this constantly," he said.

Kharge said that the people’s faith in the electoral system was fast eroding because "questions are being raised on the impartiality of the EC.

Also read: 'Caught red-handed, Centre amended Election Conduct rules'



“They recently changed the conduct of Election rules; what are they afraid of?" he asked.

‘Looking for people who can fight for Congress' idea of India’

Speaking on the future of Congress, Kharge said 2025 should be dedicated to strengthening the party organisation.

“Our supporters are asking us, what plan we have to strengthen the party. Even those who don't support us, but have lost faith in the current government want to know (from us) how we will make their life better. We have to fill up vacant posts in the party, we have to implement all measures outlined (for strengthening the Congress) in our Udaipur Declaration, we have to find people who are ideologically committed, who are ready to fight for the Constitution and for Congress' idea of India and we have to bring them into our party," he said.

Also read: NDA leaders meet, discuss countering Congress's 'fake narrative'



Time to preserve, protect Gandhi’s legacy: Sonia

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, in a written message to Kharge and extended CWC members, said the 39th session of the Indian National Congress held a hundred years ago, was a major milestone in the country’s history.

Stating that Mahatma Gandhi continues to be the Congress’ fundamental source of inspiration, Sonia said it is time to “preserve, protect and preserve” his legacy which is “under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them”.

Dig at BJP, RSS?

Without naming the BJP or its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sonia said, “these organisations never fought for our freedom. They opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers.”

Also read: Gandhi, Ambedkar, and Constitution: Congress’s trident to take on BJP



She said today Gandhian institutions in various places across the nation are under assault and the Congress must renew its resolve to “confront these forces with all the might at our command and with uncompromising determination.”