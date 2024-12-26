Congress Belagavi session, 2024: What happened at similar 1924 event?

Karnataka’s Belagavi, formerly Belgaum, is celebrating the centenary of the historic Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The 1924 meet had played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

Preparations for the two-day ‘Gandhi Bharat’ programme are in full swing in Belagavi, also known as Kundanagari.

Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders from the INDIA alliance are expected to participate, along with an estimated 1.5 lakh attendees.

Key events of centenary celebration

December 26: A Congress Working Committee meeting will be held, with 400 invitees taking part. This event will not be open to the public.

December 27: A public event titled ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ will be held, with an expected turnout of 1.5 lakh attendees.

Historical significance of 1924 session

The 1924 Congress session, also held on December 26-27, marked a significant milestone in India’s freedom struggle. Presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, it was the only Congress session he ever chaired.

The meet played a crucial role in uniting different factions within the Congress, particularly the moderates led by Gandhi and the extremists led by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, to collectively fight for independence.

Who organised that session?

At the 38th Congress session held in 1923 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, it was decided that the 39th session would be held in Karnataka.

Gangadharrao Deshpande, general secretary of the Congress from Hudali village in Belgaum (now Belagavi) district, persuaded the Mahatma to hold it in Belagavi. It was held at Tilakwadi, then known as Vijayanagar, under Deshpande’s leadership.

Why was Belagavi chosen?

Belagavi served as a link between Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. Freedom fighters from the Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad regions strongly argued in favour of this venue.

Funds were raised successfully, and the event was a success.

Key resolutions

- Approval of the ‘Calcutta Agreement’, which opposed the partition of Bengal and sought the abolition of customs duties on British goods transported through Bengal.

- A commitment to continue the struggle for independence until freedom was achieved.

- Unifying Congress factions to create a collective front against British rule.

Highlights of 1924 session

- The iconic Kannada song, Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Nadu, written by Huilgol Narayan Rao, was first sung at the Belagavi session by a young Gangubai Hangal. This song remained Karnataka’s official anthem until 1970.

- Cultural programmes depicting the freedom struggles of Rani Chennamma of Kittur and Sangolli Rayanna were presented to inspire the movement.

- The session was attended by prominent leaders including Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Rajaji, Annie Besant, Sarojini Naidu, CR Das, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sardar Patel and Rajendra Prasad among others.

Attendance and expenses

The session saw participation from 17,000 people across undivided India including regions like Quetta in today’s Pakistan, Burma (Myanmar) and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

It cost Rs 2.20 lakh to organise. After all expenses, Rs 772 remained, which was deposited in the Karnataka Congress Committee account.

Centenary celebration highlights

- On December 26, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the historic Veer Soudha premises, where the 1924 session was held.

- On December 27, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will unveil another statue of Gandhi near the Suvarna Soudha.

- Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated a renovated photo gallery showcasing rare photographs of Mahatma Gandhi at the session.

- A statue of Gangadharrao Deshpande and a memorial building were inaugurated at Ramtheerth Nagar in Belagavi.

Public holiday

In view of the Gandhi Bharat programme, District Commissioner Mohammed Roshan has declared a holiday on December 26 and 27 for all government, aided and unaided primary and secondary schools in urban and rural areas of Belagavi taluk.