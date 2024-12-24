'Caught red-handed, Centre amended Election Conduct rules'

Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha raised serious concerns about the Centre's amendment of the Conduct of Election Rules, restricting access for the public to a section of poll documents. The changes, which restrict access to key polling documents like CCTV files, have ignited fears about transparency in India's electoral process. Speaking from Madhya Pradesh, where he is campaigning for a return to paper ballots, Pracha called the amendments a “direct attack on electoral democracy”.

The amendments to the conduct of election rules now limit access to crucial documents like videography of polling processes, communications by returning officers, and other election-related records. Pracha slammed this move as a reactionary measure, stating, “The government has changed the rules after being caught red-handed.” He argued that the changes undermine public scrutiny and transparency in the electoral process. Pracha was speaking to The Federal in a video interview. (Video below)

Legal Battles for Accountability

Pracha’s petition, which led to a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting access to videography of elections, reportedly triggered the amendments. “I have fought for transparency so that every citizen can access election materials without court intervention,” he explained. He plans to challenge the amendments, emphasizing that they only have prospective application and cannot shield past discrepancies.

A vocal critic of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Pracha highlighted the potential for manipulation. “I am campaigning to bring back paper ballots,” he said, adding that the amendments further cast doubt on the fairness of elections. He alleged that the government’s actions reflect a fear of being exposed for vote tampering.

Mehmood Pracha

'Opposition and Civil Society Must Unite'

Pracha called on Opposition parties and civil society to resist the amendments, labeling them “anti-constitutional” and “fascist.” He suggested mass movements as a means to counter such decisions, stating, “You can’t bulldoze court judgments and expect democracy to thrive.”

Also Read: Why September 2025 could be make or break for Narendra Modi

Despite limited support from political parties, Pracha is pursuing legal avenues to annul elections in several constituencies. He revealed plans for re-elections in over 90 Lok Sabha seats and numerous assembly constituencies across states like Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. “If political parties support me, this could be achieved within months,” he asserted.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)