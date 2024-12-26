'Gandhi Bharata': Karnataka CM inaugurates Gangadharrao Deshpande Memorial

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday (December 26) inaugurated the Gangadharrao Deshpande Memorial Building and a photo gallery, constructed as part of the Gandhi Bharata centenary celebrations in Belagavi.

The memorial building, built on approximately 15 gunthas of land at a cost of Rs 1.58 crore, includes the memorial hall, a statue of freedom fighter Gangadharrao Balkrishna Deshpande, a photo gallery, and a landscaped garden. Besides the chief minister, the event also saw the presence of law minister HK Patil, honourary president of the centenary committee Veerappa Moily, Public Works minister and district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi, Urban Development minister Byrathi Suresh, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Tangadagi, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Chief Whip Ashok Pattan among others.

A photo gallery was also inaugurated on the occasion

The memorial, a tribute to Gandhian principles that has been built to preserve Belagavi’s rich cultural heritage, also serves as a reminder of Deshpande’s selfless contribution to the Independence movement.

Who is Gangadharrao Balkrishna Deshpande?

Proudly known among Kannadigas as the "Lion of Karnataka", Deshpande (1871-1960) was a prominent face of India’s independence movement in Karnataka.

Born in Hudli, Belgaum, he initially focused on social reforms but was inspired by Lokmanya Tilak to join the struggle for Swaraj. Later, he embraced Mahatma Gandhi’s vision, playing a key role in movements like the Salt Satyagraha and the Swadeshi Movement.

Instrumental in promoting the Khadi movement, Deshpande also earned the title ‘Khadi Bhageeratha of Karnataka’, and established South India’s first Khadi centre in Hudli. He also spearheaded the boycott of British goods, advocating self-reliance and patriotism. Six decades of fight, a lasting legacy

As the main organiser of the historic 29th Congress Plenary in Belgaum in 1924, chaired by Gandhiji, Deshpande demonstrated exceptional leadership. Amidst a severe water crisis, he ensured arrangements for 70,000 attendees, showcasing his organisational acumen. During the Quit India Movement in 1942, his efforts contributed to the ‘Karnatak Pattern’ of effective protests, making Belgaum a centre of resistance.

Known for his oratory, learning, and dedication, Deshpande devoted six decades to the fight for India’s independence, leaving behind an indelible legacy.