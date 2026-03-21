Assam CM Himanta Sarma declares assets worth Rs 35 cr, double that in 2021

An election affidavit filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shows that his and his wife's total assets have doubled over the past five years.

According to the affidavit filed for his nomination as a BJP candidate, the family’s total assets stand at Rs 35.15 crore, up from Rs 17.27 crore in 2021 and Rs 6.38 crore in 2016. Sarma’s personal assets are stated to be Rs 2.36 crore.

Total assets

CM Sarma’s total assets stand at Rs 2.36 crore, all of which are movable, with no immovable property owned. Cash in hand is Rs 2.28 lakh, while bank deposits amount to Rs 68.01 lakh across four accounts. The individual owns 180 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.10 lakh. He doesn’t own any vehicles, and no investments in bonds, shares, or mutual funds.

Meanwhile, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has total assets of Rs 32.79 crore. Of this, Rs 13.54 crore comprises movable assets, including Rs 5.10 crore in market investments and Rs 1.77 crore in life insurance. Immovable assets are valued at Rs 19.25 crore, including residential property and land in Guwahati. She owns 1.4 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.03 crore and a jeep worth Rs 21.60 lakh.

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According to data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (MyNeta), Sarma’s declared assets have varied over the years. His personal assets were reported at Rs 1.02 crore in 2006, rising to Rs 3.06 crore in 2011, before being declared at Rs 1.72 crore in 2021. However, his 2016 affidavit reflected total family assets of Rs 6.38 crore, including immovable property, making direct comparisons across years difficult.

Sixth term bid

Known for expanding BJP’s footprint across the northeast Sarma has represented the Jalukbari constituency for five consecutive terms since 2001 and is now seeking a sixth term in the 2026 elections.

After filing his nomination, he led a rally on Friday (March 20), declaring that his life’s mission is to unite the “Hindu Samaj” while safeguarding the identity of Assam and its people.

The Assam BJP unit triggered widespread outrage, in February, after sharing an AI-generated video on social media showing Chief Minister Sarma symbolically firing at men depicted with skull caps and beards, accompanied by captions such as “point blank shot” and “No mercy.”

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Though the post was later deleted, it led to legal action, with the Bengaluru Police registering an FIR against the party’s Assam convenors for promoting enmity between communities, while petitions have also been moved in the Gauhati High Court over the incident.