Pakistan got ‘divine help’ during India's Operation Sindoor, says Asim Munir

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Defence Chief, has claimed that his country was graced with “divine intervention” during the military conflict with India in May following Operation Sindoor. Munir also warned the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to either choose Pakistan or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alleging that the majority of terrorists infiltrating Pakistan across the border were Afghan nationals.

‘We felt it’

“We felt it,” said Munir, addressing the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad earlier this month, reported NDTV.

In the wake of the Pahelgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, India on May 7 launched Operation, launching precision strikes on nine terror targets in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and mainland Pakistan that left at least 100 terrorists dead.

Also Read: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir in a spot as US seeks troops for Gaza: Report

This started the four-day military conflict with Pakistan during which it tried to target Indian civilian and military infrastructure with missiles and drones. But the attacks were successfully repelled by the Indian air defence grind and key Pakistani airfields and radars were struck by India in retaliation. The conflict came to an end on May 10 following a ceasefire agreement.

‘Choose Pakistan or TTP’

As for the alleged cross-border infiltration from Afghanistan, Munir said that Afghan nationals were mostly behind terrorist activities from across the border.

Also Read: Why Asim Munir acted against Faiz Hameed, and what it means for Imran Khan

"In the TTP formations coming [into Pakistan], 70 per cent are Afghans," he said. "Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?” said Munir.

He further stated that in an Islamic state, no one should declare “jihad” other than the state itself. "No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order and permission and will of those vested with the authority," said Munir.

‘Pakistani military ready for all threats’

Earlier, Munir had said that the Pakistani defence forces were fully prepared to counter threats from both external and transnational actors. He reiterated that the military remained focused on addressing internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid warfare, extremist narratives and destabilising forces targeting national cohesion.

Also Read: Asim Munir warns India of a ‘swift and intense’ response to any aggression

Addressing officers and troops, Munir praised their morale and professionalism, stressed the need for sustained, mission-oriented training, and observed a field exercise and simulator-based training. He underlined that contemporary warfare requires technological adaptability, speed, precision and informed decision-making.