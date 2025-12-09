Asim Munir warns India of a ‘swift and intense’ response to any aggression

Pakistan’s newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir doubled down on his anti-India rhetoric, warning that any future aggression from New Delhi will be met with "much more swift and intense response.”

"India should not be in any delusion [as] Pakistan's response [in case of any aggression] will be even more swift and intense," said Munir on Monday (December 8) as quoted by NDTV.

‘No compromise on territorial integrity’

He also said that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but warned that no one would be allowed to test Islamabad's territorial integrity or sovereignty. He was addressing the officers of the armed forces following a guard of honour at the GHQ to honour him on being appointed as the country's first CDF.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Warns Taliban regime in Afghanistan

As for the ongoing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Munir said that a clear message has been sent to the Taliban regime in Kabul. "The (Afghan) Taliban have no option but to choose between Fitna al-Khawarij [TTP] and Pakistan," he said.

The government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Aims to improve multi-domain operations

Munir said the newly-established Defence Forces Headquarters was a symbol of the fundamental change that was historic.

“In view of the growing and changing threats, it is necessary that we further improve multi-domain operations under the unified system of the three forces,” he said.

He also said that each service will maintain its uniqueness for its operational preparedness, and the CDF headquarters will coordinate the operations of the services.

The backdrop

The event was attended by the Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and senior officers from all three armed forces.

Field Marshal Munir assumed the charge as the first CDF after the government last week issued an official notification for the appointment in the new role for a five-year term; he would concurrently serve as Chief of Army Staff.

The CDF was established following the 27th Constitutional Amendment last month and subsequent changes to the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025.

(With agency inputs)