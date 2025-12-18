Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir in a spot as US seeks troops for Gaza: Report

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir is in a spot as Washington is urging Islamabad to send troops to war-ravaged Gaza as part of the Gaza stabilisation force. The move, according to experts, can spark domestic backlash for Munir, who is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks, reported Reuters.

This will be Munir’s third meeting with the US President in six months, during which, according to sources quoted by Reuters, the focus will be on the Gaza Stabilisation force.

As per Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, there is a provision for a force from Islamic countries to oversee the transition period in the Palestinian territory for economic reconstructionand economic recovery after two years of deadly bombardment by Israel.

Islamic countries wary of Gaza deployment

According to media reports, there are not many takers for Trump’s troop deployment plan in Gaza, as several Islamic countries in the region are not keen on sending troops into Gaza, as it might drag them into the conflict and enrage their pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli populations.

However, according to Reuters, Munir has built a close relationship with Trump and in June was rewarded with a White House lunch - the first time a U.S. president hosted Pakistan's army chief alone, without civilian officials.

What experts say

"If the Pakistanis declined to be a part of this mission, then that might disappoint Trump. And that could be a problem for Pakistan, given that it's very clear that Asim Munir, not just Asim Munir, but I'd say the civilian and military leadership on the whole, are very keen for the US to invest in Pakistan and to provide security assistance, which has largely been suspended for some time," said Michael Kugelman, Senior Fellow, South Asia at Washington-based Atlantic Council as quoted by Reuters.

According to author and defence analyst Ayesha Siddiqa, Pakistan’s military capability has drawn the attention of US President Donald Trump. She said Trump views Pakistan’s armed forces as a capable and experienced institution.

"Trump is also happy for that engagement because he looks at Pakistan's military capability, institutional capability, and knows that they can fight," she said.

Pakistan’s military, the foreign office and the information ministry did not respond to questions from Reuters on the matter. The White House also declined to comment.

‘Disarming Hamas not our job’: Pak Minister

Last month, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad could consider contributing troops to a peacekeeping mission, but added that disarming Hamas “is not our job.”

Munir was recently appointed chief of the defence forces, placing him in charge of the army, navy and air force, and was granted an extension in office until 2030. Under constitutional amendments passed by parliament last month, he will retain the rank of field marshal for life and receive lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution.

“We've seen what I would argue to be unprecedented changes to Pakistan's constitution that have resulted in what could best be described as the unbridled power of Asim Munir," Michael Kugelman added.

The backdrop

In recent weeks, Munir has held meetings with military and civilian leaders from Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Azerbaijan and Qatar, according to statements from the military. Siddiqa said the engagements appeared linked to consultations on the Gaza force.

At home, however, there are concerns that any deployment of Pakistani troops to Gaza under a US-backed plan could reignite protests from Islamist parties opposed to the United States and Israel. Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose party secured the most seats in the 2024 elections, also remain critical of Munir.

"There is a risk of religious hardliners reacting negatively...it could lead to violence, which is not what I think that the military would like to see," Kugelman said.