Unity in diversity: Pushpesh Pant on Akhand Bharat and modern challenges

Diversity has been the cornerstone of Indian identity for centuries. Yet, as divisions based on food habits, faith, and cultural practices deepen, historian and cultural critic Pushpesh Pant raises compelling questions about the idea of Akhand Bharat and the challenges of preserving India’s unity. In a wide-ranging interview on Off the Beaten Track with senior journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, Pant explores how India's historical diversity now risks becoming a cause for disunity.

'India's diversity and shared civilisational values'

“Akhand Bharat is a very ugly word,” begins Pushpesh Pant, framing the discussion about India’s diversity and shared civilisational values. According to Pant, the idea of Akhand Bharat extends beyond present-day India to include regions like Afghanistan, Arakan, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep. These lands shared a South Asian identity distinct from China, Central Asia, and the Mediterranean world.

However, Pant critiques the popular narrative of invaders shaping India, pointing out that many who arrived - Arab traders, Syrian Christians, and Mughal Muslims - were peaceful contributors to India’s syncretic culture.

“This country has had a beautiful syncretic genius,” he emphasises, cautioning against attempts at forced assimilation.

'Food as a unifying factor'

Pant draws attention to the cultural significance of food as a unifying factor, noting its evolution across diverse regions. From millets originating in Africa to samosas arriving via the Silk Route, he highlights how Indian cuisine reflects centuries of cross-cultural exchange.

“Pulao, described in Ayurvedic texts like Bhav Prakash Nigantu, was rice cooked with meat, vegetables, and condiments,” he explains, challenging modern narratives equating non-vegetarianism with religious or cultural impurity.

But Pant also critiques the current politicisation of food. Referring to instances like the banning of non-vegetarian food at public events, he says, “The vegetarian issue is a bogey to beat opponents with.”

He laments the hypocrisy of closet non-vegetarians who publicly espouse vegetarianism while privately consuming meat.

Sources of divisiveness

Tracing the roots of India’s current divisions, Pant identifies linguistic reorganisation of states as a turning point.

“The problem of diversity becoming divisive began after linguistic states were formed,” he notes, arguing that this move encouraged people to assert linguistic and regional differences, leading to further fragmentation.

He also examines how Partition amplified religious divides.

“Partition made it almost impossible to think of all Indians as one people,” he says, adding that post-Partition grievances, particularly among refugees, deepened societal fissures. Pant reflects on how this has fuelled communalisation in modern times.

From 'Motherland' to 'Fatherland': A dangerous shift

Pant critiques the shift from seeing India as a motherland to a fatherland, linking it to toxic masculinity and authoritarianism.

“The moment ‘matribhoomi’ is replaced by ‘pitribhoomi,’ you get trapped in the inspiration of Nazi Germany,” he warns, likening it to the rise of majoritarian nationalism.

He highlights the irony of those who champion swadeshi ideals while simultaneously engaging in practices they criticise.

“Those associated with the Nationalist Party are also involved in exporting beef,” he points out, challenging the moral high ground often claimed by such factions.

Nightmare of the past being mythologised

In concluding remarks, Pant underscores the importance of anchoring India’s future in its historical past, rather than an imagined or mythical one.

“The past becoming our future is not a frightening prospect if it’s a historical past,” he argues. "But if the past is mythologised, it becomes a nightmare, threatening to erode India’s diversity and unity."

A delicate balance needed to preserve diversity

Through his candid insights, Pushpesh Pant invites readers to reflect on India’s present and future. His remarks serve as a reminder of the delicate balance required to preserve the nation’s diversity while addressing its growing divisions. Can India truly embrace its motto of "unity in diversity," or will the forces of division prevail? The answer, as Pant suggests, lies in how the past is understood and its lessons applied.

