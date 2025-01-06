India’s current capabilities do not support territorial expansion: Expert

“India is not defined by its borders,” declared Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent book launch, igniting a nationwide conversation on the concept of Akhand Bharat.

Speaking at the release of a book titled Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Through the Ages by the Indian Council of Historical Research, Shah emphasised India’s cultural expanse from Gandhara (modern-day Afghanistan) to Odisha. Coupled with a veiled reference to reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), his remarks have drawn both praise and scrutiny, particularly in the context of Jammu and Kashmir’s future.

In the latest episode of YouTube programme Capital Beat, The Federal's Neelu Vyas interviewed Prof Radha Kumar, author and former interlocutor for J&K, and explored the ramifications of these remarks, particularly their impact on Jammu and Kashmir.

Historical and Cultural Perspectives

Shah’s comments, rooted in historical pride, reflect India’s deep cultural interconnections with its neighbours. South and East Asia have shared a rich tapestry of cultural exchanges over centuries. Gandhara art, for instance, significantly influenced Indian sculpture, underscoring a collective heritage rather than one belonging exclusively to any nation, said Radha Kumar.

She emphasised that while cultural interconnectedness across South Asia is undeniable, claiming historical influence as exclusive to India risks oversimplifying a shared heritage. She underscored the importance of fostering regional collaboration over asserting dominance in cultural legacies.