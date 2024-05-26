The Federal
x

Public confidence in EC impartiality is seriously eroded: Political scientist | OTBT Ep 49

26 May 2024 4:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-26 04:40:13  )Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay

Instances of inept governance, such as demonetization or COVID management, did not impact voting, says veteran political scientist Balveer Arora in this conversation with Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick