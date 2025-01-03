Kashmir speech | Did Amit Shah invoke ‘Akhand Bharat’ narrative?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Thursday (January 2), asserting that India’s “geo-cultural” boundaries stretched from “Gandhar to Odisha”, has rekindled the discussion on the BJP’s belief in an ‘Akhand Bharat’ ('Undivided India') and a possible agenda to see it realised.

“The definition of our country written in history during British rule was wrong because of their lack of knowledge. The existence of all nations of the world is geopolitical. They are formed by boundaries, as a result of either a war or an agreement.

"India is the only nation in the world that is geo-cultural, boundaries are defined because of culture. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, ‘Gandhar’ (modern-day Afghanistan) to Odisha and Bengal to Gujarat, we are connected because of our culture. Those who define a country as something geopolitical cannot define our country," Shah said at a book release event.

Shah went on to say that Kashmir is named after Sage Kashyap, a Hindu saint. In a veiled reference to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said the Narendra Modi government is determined to "reclaim what has been lost.”

“From the Silk Route to Central Asia and from Shankaracharya temple to Hemis monastery; and from trade to spirituality, strong foundations of both are present in and of Kashmir's culture,” Shah said while defending the BJP government’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was releasing a book titled Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Through the Ages, by the Indian Council of Historical Research.

The Home Minister’s thrust on his pet notion – that India is not marked by geographical borders and stretches beyond designated boundaries – seemed indicative of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar’s enduring faith in its idea of an Akhand Bharat and resolve to achieve the long-term agenda of establishing an “undivided India”.

What is Akhand Bharat?

The Sangh Parivar believes that the current Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Tibet were part of a 'Greater India' in the olden times.

The call for an Akhand Bharat was first propounded in 1937 by Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Achieving it has been one of the major goals of the Sangh Parivar since the pre-Independence era.

While leaders of Hindu nationalist organisations including the RSS, the Hindu Mahasabha, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have renewed their calls for an Akhand Bharat time and again, unwitting statements and policy decisions by the Narendra Modi government have indicated that it is still a top priority for the BJP.

CAA, Article 370 part of the agenda

Even though those in the government have been careful in using the term, the agenda it carries has nonetheless been broadcast to the public, couched in statements praising India’s rich and ancient culture.

Shah in his speeches has often reiterated his stand that India is not defined by its geographic borders – a clear message that the BJP believes in the notion of an “undivided India”.

In an interview with ANI in March 2024, Shah, while justifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and why it was not applicable for Muslims, had said that its main aim was to give refuge to “people who were part of Akhand Bharat”. “It is our responsibility to give refuge to people who were part of Akhand Bharat and who have been religiously persecuted,” he had said.

While the Narendra Modi government considers the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir as a major step towards safeguarding Indian territory from Pakistan occupation, many BJP leaders have hinted it as starter for the BJP’s Akhand Bharat goal.

