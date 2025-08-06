Air India to fully resume international flights from October 1

Air India will fully resume international flight operations from October 1. The development comes after international flights were partially halted following the deadly AI 171 crash in June. The announcement was made by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday (August 6).

"This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence. I acknowledge that there have been some operational challenges over the last few weeks that may have impacted your travel experience. Rest assured, we take this seriously and we are committed to strengthening our internal processes to minimise the inconvenience that such circumstances cause to you," said Wilson as quoted by the Economic Times.

Wilson writes to Air India's frequent fliers

Meanwhile, Wilson wrote to members of the airline’s frequent flyer programme, the ‘Maharaja Club’, stating that passenger, crew, and aircraft safety was Air India’s “unwavering commitment and the foundation of every decision we make.”

As for the increased concerns around air travel, he stated that all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft in Air India’s fleet have undergone thorough inspections overseen by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“We confirm that no issues were found during these inspections,” he noted. He also reported that inspections of the fuel control switch mechanism on Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft were carried out, “likewise with no findings.”

Air India continues to operate under a voluntary “Safety Pause,” temporarily reducing its flight schedule to allow for enhanced pre-flight checks and to manage the effects of regional airspace closures. “We also took the opportunity of additional ground time to accelerate upgrades to improve aircraft reliability and to strengthen how we manage delays and disruptions,” Wilson stated.

The CEO reiterated that Air India’s safety systems are aligned with global standards and comply fully with DGCA and ICAO guidelines.

Nine show-cause notices to Air India

Earlier, nine show-cause notices were issued to Air India concerning five safety violations related to the crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad on July 12. The information was shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in the Rajya Sabha.

Mohol noted that enforcement actions have been completed for one of these violations, and no adverse trends have been reported regarding the reliability of the aircraft in the past six months.

While he did not specify the cause of the crash, he confirmed that an investigation led by the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is ongoing to determine the crash's probable causes and contributory factors.

Preliminary AAIB report published

A preliminary report was published on July 12, 2025, and is accessible on the AAIB's official website. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasised that the investigation is being conducted objectively and in adherence to international protocols, assuring that data from the aircraft's black boxes has been successfully decoded.

He criticised various media narratives surrounding the incident, stating that investigations should focus on factual findings.

Civil Aviation Minister backs AAIB probe

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed Parliament regarding the crash of Air India flight AI-171, which resulted in 260 fatalities, including 19 individuals on the ground. He stated that the government will await the final report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) before assigning any blame.

Naidu emphasised that the investigation is unbiased and adheres to a systematic process, urging media and stakeholders to refrain from making premature conclusions.

Fuel switches controversy

The AAIB's preliminary report indicated a critical issue with the aircraft's fuel control switches, which transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF, causing simultaneous engine failure shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Despite the recovery efforts, it was too late to avert the crash. Notably, a prior warning by the US Federal Aviation Administration highlighted potential issues with these switches. Additionally, maintenance records indicated a previous stabiliser sensor fault that may have influenced the incident.

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA-I) and other stakeholders have called for the release of more detailed data to aid independent verification and address speculation regarding pilot actions.

Naidu reiterated the importance of waiting for the comprehensive analysis before jumping to conclusions, reinforcing that the investigation will rely on factual evidence rather than assumptions. The AAIB also cautioned against drawing conclusions until all data is thoroughly analysed.