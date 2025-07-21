Air India plane from Kochi overshoots Mumbai runway in heavy rain

In yet another incident involving an Air India aircraft, an A320 aircraft (VT-TYA) from Kochi overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain on Monday (July 21) morning.

The aircraft, while landing on the main runway (no. 27), skidded off into an unpaved area and on to a taxiway before coming to a halt some 16 to 17 metres away, but not before bursting three tyres. Its engine, too, may have suffered some damage, says reports.

The plane could be taxied to a parking bay, but the main runway had to be shut as it suffered some minor damage. The secondary runway, 14/32, was used for operations thereafter.

Passengers safe

The incident occurred around 9.27 am. “Flight AI-2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” an Air India spokesperson told the media.

Mumbai airport also issued a statement: “An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09:27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the incident.”

“All passengers and crew are safe…At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority,” the statement added.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) team reportedly reached the airport to investigate the matter.