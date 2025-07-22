Air India flight's tail catches fire at Delhi airport

An Air India aircraft’s tale caught fire on Tuesday (July 22) after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Hong Kong. According to media reports, even though the aircraft was partially damaged in the fire, passengers and crew members remained unscathed and disembarked from the plane.

Fire at auxiliary power unit

A Hindustan Times report quoted an Air India spokesperson saying that the Delhi-bound flight from Hong Kong AI 315 suffered a fire at its auxiliary power unit (APU) after it landed in Delhi and was parked at the gate.

“Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design,” said the Air India spokesperson as quoted in the report.

Probe on

He also said that the damaged aircraft has been grounded for further investigation, and the regulator has been duly informed.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) the flames were swiftly doused, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Air India flight veers off runway

The incident comes a day after an Air India flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, skidded off the runway while landing during heavy rain at the Mumbai Airport.

However, the aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all the passengers and crew members safely disembarked. An Air India spokesperson said that the aircraft has been grounded for further inspection. Following the incident, flight operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended.

IndiGo flight’s emergency landing

In another incident on the same day, an IndiGo flight from Goa made an emergency landing at the Indore airport after suffering a technical snag related to its landing gear. "The aircraft landed safely in Indore. It will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations," an IndiGo spokesperson said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The incidents come at a time when Air India has been regularly in the headlines following the deadly crash of one of its Dreamliner Aircraft in Ahmedabad on June 12. Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday in a written reply that nine show cause notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five safety violations identified so far in relation to the deadly crash.