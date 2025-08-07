Air India launches mental health support app for flight crew, families

Tata Group-owned Air India has introduced a dedicated emotional and mental wellness app for its pilots, cabin crew members, and their families, following the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash in June, according to people familiar with the matter.

The airline has reportedly partnered with Amaha, a clinically supported mental health platform, to provide free, confidential services to its employees and their dependents. These services include therapy sessions, psychiatry consultations, and access to various self-care tools.

App's key features

The app offers more than 600 expert-curated self-care techniques along with one-on-one therapy and psychiatric support.

Additionally, it includes tools for journaling, mood tracking, goal setting, and AI-powered chatbot assistance, people in the know added.

These services are available to Air India staff and up to three of their dependents, completely free of charge.

Post-crash wellness drive

The app is designed for flexible, on-demand use, allowing crew and employees to use resources and schedule sessions at their convenience.

Once registered, users can browse through a list of qualified therapists, book appointments, track mental health progress, and add family members to the plan.

This initiative comes nearly two months after the crash of Air India flight AI171, which deeply affected airline staff and their families, especially the flight crew.

Toll on mental health

Following the crash, which claimed 260 lives, as many as 112 pilots called in sick on a single day (June 16), prompting the airline to take urgent measures.

However, the government in response to a question in Parliament last month termed it as "a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots".

In the wake of the Ahmedabad incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reiterated its 2023 circular, urging airlines to implement tailored mental health training for flight crew and to ensure access to Peer Support Programmes (PSPs).

These PSPs are confidential, non-punitive support systems designed to help aviation professionals manage stress, anxiety, and trauma effectively.

Ahmedabad plane crash

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad crashed into a building soon after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 19 people on the ground.

Out of the 242 people onboard, one passenger survived. On July 12, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which has been probing the accident, released its preliminary report into the fatal crash.

The report, which examined the sequence of events and engine behaviour leading up to the crash, revealed that the fuel to the engines of the plane was cut off.