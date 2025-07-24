112 Air India pilots take sick leave after AI-171 crash

As many as 112 Air India pilots took sick leave days after the deadly crash of Air India flight AI-171, the Government the Lok Sabha on Thursday (July 24). Minister of State (MoS), Civil Aviation ,Murlidhar Mohol,l stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the Air India pilots who availed sick leaves on June 16 comprise 51 Commanders and 61 First Officers.

“Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2),” stated Mohol.

Pilots’ mental health guideline

As for the remedial measures initiated by the Government to safeguard the post-trauma mental health of pilots, the Union Minister stated that the DGCA has already issued a medical circular regarding the mental health of flight crews and ATCOs on February 22, 2023.

He also said that in the circular, the civil aviation watchdog has laid down guidelines for operators (scheduled and non-scheduled) and DGCA Empanelled Medical Examiners.

What the DGCA guideline says

The guidelines include quick and effective methods to assess mental health that can easily be performed by the DGCA empanelled medical examiners during the Class 1/2/3 medical examination and introduction of a separate, standalone and customized training capsule for the flight crew/ATCOs to recognize and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions is also advised to all the airlines operators.

“Additionally, on mental health monitoring, the organisations (scheduled and non-scheduled operators, FTOs and AAI) were also advised to have a Peer Support Programme (PSP) in place for its employees. The organisations are required to enable, facilitate and ensure access to this proactive and nonpunitive programme that will assist and support flight crew/ATCOs in recognising, coping with and overcoming any problem,” stated the MoS.

Five Indian airlines reported 183 technical defects

In a separate reply Mohol stated that five Indian airlines reported 183 technical defects in their aircraft to the aviation regulator DGCA this year till July 21, including 85 by Air India Group.

IndiGo and Akasa Air reported 62 and 28 technical defects, respectively, while SpiceJet reported 8 defects, he added.

Air India and Air India Express together reported 85 technical defects, respectively. According to the written reply the statistics are for this year till July 21.

Air India gets four show-cause notices

Meanwhile, Air has confirmed that it has received four show-cause notices from DGCA for various violations related to cabin crew rest and duty norms, cabin crew training rules and operational procedures.

The show-cause notices were issued on July 23 based on voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 20 and 21, reported PTI.

"We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The PTI report further stated that there were also violations in crew training and operational procedure in relation to at least four flights, including those operated on July 26, 2024, October 9, 2024 and April 22, 2025.

(With agency inputs)