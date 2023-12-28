Actor-politician Vijayakanth passes away in Chennai

Actor and politician Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai early Thursday morning (December 28). Tested COVID-positive recently, the DMDK founder was on ventilator support at MIOT Hospital in Chennai. He was 71.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder and general secretary, had recently anointed his wife Prema as the party chief.

"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023," the hospital said in a release.

The yesteryear Tamil actor reported difficulty in breathing and diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, his party earlier said in a statement.



Fondly referred to as "Captain" owing to his on-screen portrayal of military characters, Vijayakanth has starred in numerous blockbusters and also been a key political figure in Tamil Nadu politics.

The film star ventured into politics with the founding of the DMDK in 2005. He sought to provide an alternative political platform in Tamil Nadu, challenging the Dravidian rivals DMK and AIADMK.