Best films of 'mass' actor Vijayakanth and where you can watch them

Vijayakanth was known for portraying a patriotic, village do-gooder or the upright honest cop in Tamil films. He has donned the police uniform in more than 20 films. He's also famous for his dual roles and for playing the sacrificing brother in family entertainers. The actor had a huge fan following for his action roles where he would eliminate a bunch of bad guys with gravity defying stunts.

In his early days, he worked three shifts. In his career spanning more than 35 years, he has worked in nearly 154 films. Here are some of his popular films which are available online:

Sattam Oru Iruttarai (YouTube)

This film, which released in February 1981, launched Vijayakanth as a commercial hero. It was directed by SA Chandrasekar who went on to direct many more of Vijayakanth's films.

The film was a commercial success, running for over 100 days in theatres and established Vijayakanth as a star in Tamil cinema. In the film, Vijayakanth tried to outwit his sister, a police inspector and avenge the death of his father and elder sister. It was remade in other languages and the success also inspired more Tamil films with themes around the law system.

Vaidehi Kathirunthal (Prime Video)

In this film which released in 1984, Vijayakanth teams up with Revathi to showcase his talent as an actor. Directed by R Sundarrajan, the film with its tragic ending became a huge commercial success. A heartfelt rural drama involving a fight for justice coupled with Ilaiyaraja’s songs helped the film to run for 100 days. It turned out to be a breakthrough film in Vijayakanth's career and made him the king of B and C films.

Naane Raja Naane Mandhiri (Prime Video)

In 1985, Vijayakanth's portrayal of an egoistical, moustachiod zamindar who is cut down to size by a fiery Radhika, may seem to lack finesse in its treatment. But the comedy by Goundamani and clashes between Radhika and Vijayakanth kept the plot moving. Despite a baffling climax, the film was a huge commercial success.