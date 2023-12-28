Best films of 'mass' actor Vijayakanth and where you can watch them
Vijayakanth is known for his village do-gooder or the upright honest cop roles in Tamil cinema. Here's a few of his popular films you can watch online
Vijayakanth was known for portraying a patriotic, village do-gooder or the upright honest cop in Tamil films. He has donned the police uniform in more than 20 films. He's also famous for his dual roles and for playing the sacrificing brother in family entertainers. The actor had a huge fan following for his action roles where he would eliminate a bunch of bad guys with gravity defying stunts.
In his early days, he worked three shifts. In his career spanning more than 35 years, he has worked in nearly 154 films. Here are some of his popular films which are available online:
Sattam Oru Iruttarai (YouTube)
This film, which released in February 1981, launched Vijayakanth as a commercial hero. It was directed by SA Chandrasekar who went on to direct many more of Vijayakanth's films.
The film was a commercial success, running for over 100 days in theatres and established Vijayakanth as a star in Tamil cinema. In the film, Vijayakanth tried to outwit his sister, a police inspector and avenge the death of his father and elder sister. It was remade in other languages and the success also inspired more Tamil films with themes around the law system.
Vaidehi Kathirunthal (Prime Video)
In this film which released in 1984, Vijayakanth teams up with Revathi to showcase his talent as an actor. Directed by R Sundarrajan, the film with its tragic ending became a huge commercial success. A heartfelt rural drama involving a fight for justice coupled with Ilaiyaraja’s songs helped the film to run for 100 days. It turned out to be a breakthrough film in Vijayakanth's career and made him the king of B and C films.
Naane Raja Naane Mandhiri (Prime Video)
In 1985, Vijayakanth's portrayal of an egoistical, moustachiod zamindar who is cut down to size by a fiery Radhika, may seem to lack finesse in its treatment. But the comedy by Goundamani and clashes between Radhika and Vijayakanth kept the plot moving. Despite a baffling climax, the film was a huge commercial success.
Oomai Vizhigal (Sun NXT)
The next year, Vijayakanth featured in this cult classic based on a series of real life murders in a village in Tamil Nadu. The fact that he donned the role of a grey haired senior cop, DSP Deenadayalan, so early on in his career, shows that the actor was ready to experiment. He excelled in the role of a cop who is committed to solve the murder of young girls and bring the culprits to justice. The song tholvi nilayena ninaithail in PB Sreenivas's voice is a haunting number.
Nooravathu Naal (YouTube)
This psychological crime thriller which released in 1984 was written and directed by Manivannan. It ran for over 200 days. It was unofficially based on an 1977 Italian film and became a milestone in Tamil cinema for its "scene construction. Vijayakanth matched his talents with Mohan, Nalini and of course, Sathyaraj, who played the killer.
Senthoora Poove (YouTube)
A 1988 film, Vijayakanth played Captain Soundarapandian, a terminally ill convict, hospitalised and nearing death, who helps young lovers Ramki and Nirosha.
This was a memorable role for him since he won his first Tamil Nadu state award for best actor. The movie enjoyed a run of over 200 days at the box office. It was one of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year 1988 and became a blockbuster. The film had a musical score by Manoj–Gyan and was remade in Kannada in 1992 as Mallige Hoove.
Chatriyan (Prime Video)
After Sivaji Ganesan's Thanga Padakam,Vijayakanth’s cop drama written by no less than Mani Ratnam in 1990 is considered to be a benchmark film in this genre. A gritty drama with Vijayakanth playing the honest, upright cop DCP Paneerselvam pitted opposite a deadly villain Thilakan, the film was a winner. The film had great songs by Ilaiyaraja and it became one of the highest-grossing films of the early 1990s.
Pulan Visaranai (MX Player)
This film is a 1990 crime thriller which cemented Vijayakanth as an action hero. Vijayakanth plays DCP Honest Raj who is on the track of an auto driver who kidnaps young girls and is in the payroll of a politician. He is pitted against Sarath Kumar in this film.
Sethupathi IPS (Amazon Prime)
One of Vijayakanth’s big blockbuster movies in the 90s, this 1994 action film directed by P Vasu, has him cast opposite Meena. In this film, Vijayakanth plays a police officer (yet again), who fights against terrorism. This film is brimming with patriotic fervour and probably set the ground for his entry into politics later.
Maanagara Kaaval (Prime Video)
In this yet another cop drama, Vijayakanth plays ACP Subhash. This elaborate 1991 political thriller directed by M Thiyagarajan was AVM's 150th film.
Chinna Gounder (Prime Video)
In this 1992 film, along with Goundamani, Vijayakanth nails the role as the good-hearted Chinna Gounder, who cannot recognise the evil designs of the people around him. Vijayakanth came to be known to excel in these rural family dramas which had great music. The film was remade in Telugu and Kannada.
Captain Prabhakaran (Prime Video)
It was Vijayakanth's 100th film, after which he earned the sobriquet "captain.” He plays a forest officer who goes in search of a forest brigand loosely based on Veerapan to nab him and also avenge the death of his friend. Unlike other Tamil actors who did not face success with their 100th film, Vijayakanth broke that jinx. The title of the film was inspired from LTTE chief, Velupillai Prabhakaran.
Ramanaa (Prime Video)
Much before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, there was Vijayakanth playing a professor who heads a secretive force made up of his ex-students to eliminate corruption in society.
Directed by Murugadoss, this vigilante film showcased Vijayakanth at his best. The film won the state award for best film and it went on to be a commercial success. There’s a climax speech that is guaranteed to give Vijayakanth fans the goosebumps.
Vaanathaipola (Prime Video)
This is a riveting family drama in which Vijayakanth excelled in. Here, he plays a sacrificing elder brother. The film opened to positive reviews and box-office success in January 2000, and went on to win the National Film Award for best popular film to provide wholesome entertainment the following year. A massive commercial success, it ran for over 250 days in theatres. Vijayakanth proved he could excel in comedy as well. There were multiple remakes of the film.
In 2009, the director Vikraman and Vijayakanth joined hands to make another family drama film titled Mariyadhai, but they could not replicate the success of Vaanathaipola.
Amman Kovil Kizhakale (Prime Video)
Vijayakanth won best actor awards for his role in this romantic drama. He is cast opposite Radha who plays a wealthy girl pretending to be in love with him. And, the story gets a twist when he forcibaly marries her.