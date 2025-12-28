Modi recaps India’s achievements in year-end Mann Ki Baat

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode of 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 28) said the outgoing year has been a year of proud milestones for India as he highlighted Operation Sindoor (May), saying it became a symbol of pride for every Indian and showed the world that the country does not compromise on its security.

The prime minister said India's impact was visible everywhere in the outgoing year.

"2025 was a year of proud milestones for India. Whether in national security, sports, scientific innovation or on the world's biggest platforms, India's impact was visible everywhere," he added.

During Operation Sindoor, he said, images of love and devotion toward Mother India emerged from every corner of the nation, and people expressed their emotions and gratitude in their own unique ways.

A symbol of pride

Modi further said that the military operation became a symbol of pride for every Indian. "The world witnessed clearly that today's India does not compromise on its security," he noted.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, most of whom were Hindu tourists. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation.

150 years of Vande Mataram

Modi said the same spirit was witnessed when the national song 'Vande Mataram' completed 150 years this year. He also recalled how citizens participated in the campaign with immense enthusiasm when he urged everyone to share messages and suggestions using the hashtag '#VandeMataram150'.

Significant wins in sports

The PM noted that 2025 has truly been a memorable year for sports, with the men's cricket team clinching the ICC Champions Trophy (February-March) and the women's cricket team winning its maiden World Cup (November). Besides, India also scripted history by winning the inaugural Women's Blind T20 World Cup, also in November.

The Tricolour flew high with pride after a dominant victory in the Asia Cup cricket, while para-athletes brought home a haul of medals at the World Para Athletics Championships (September-October), he added.

Stressing that India has taken a giant leap in the field of science and space, Modi mentioned Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station in June.

Lauds youth power

Today, Modi said, the world looks toward India with great hope, and the biggest reason for this expectation is the country's youth power. "Nations across the globe are deeply impressed by our achievements in science, constant innovations, and the expansion of technology," he said.

He also pointed out the increased population of cheetahs in India and said it had gone up to more than 30 in 2025.

Other considerable achievements

Taking note of various events held during the year, the PM said in 2025, faith, culture, and India's unique heritage all came together. "The Prayagraj Mahakumbh organised at the beginning of the year (January-February) astonished the entire world. At the end of the year (November), the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride," he added.

Modi said the excitement towards 'swadeshi' was also evident among one and all, and people are purchasing only those goods that bear the sweat of an Indian maker and the fragrance of Indian soil.

"Today, we can proudly say that 2025 has given India even greater confidence. It is also true that this year we had to face natural disasters in many places. Now, the country is ready to move forward in 2026 with new hopes and new resolutions," he concluded.

