Delhi revenue districts reorganised; 13 districts from Jan 1, 2026

To streamline service delivery, reduce jurisdictional overlaps, and improve coordination with civic agencies, the Delhi government has reorganised its 11 revenue districts into 13.

The decision was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on December 11 and formally notified after receiving the Lieutenant Governor’s assent. It will take effect from January 1, 2026.

Also Read: Delhi Police arrest 285 in Operation Aaghat 3.0 New Year crackdown

The reorganisation aligns revenue district boundaries with those of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to officials, mismatched boundaries had been causing long delays in grievance redressal and had adversely affected enforcement, land record management and disaster planning.

Newly created districts

As part of the overhaul, the Shahdara district has been removed, while three new districts — Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North — have been created. To support the new structure, the number of subdivisions and sub-registrar offices has been increased from 22 to 39.

Also Read: Delhi Metro celebrates 23 years with special run of its first train

Old Delhi will comprise Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk areas, Central North will include Shakur Basti, Shalimar Bagh and Model Town, while Outer North will cover Mundka, Narela and Bawana.

Ease of access to services

To improve accessibility, the reorganisation also provides for the creation of district-level mini secretariats in each of the 13 districts. These mini secretariats will function as integrated hubs housing the offices of the Revenue Department, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Additional District Magistrate (ADM), tehsils and sub-registrars, along with other public-facing departments under one roof.

Need for reorganisation

Officials said the move was necessitated by the rapid expansion and overpopulation of several districts in Delhi-NCR over time, which led to congestion and backlogs in the delivery of revenue services.

They pointed out that the persistent mismatch between revenue and municipal boundaries meant residents often fell under one revenue district while being linked to another municipal zone. This resulted in delays in complaint resolution, disrupted disaster management planning and forced residents to visit multiple offices across different locations for services such as registration, affidavits and certificates.

Also Read: Delhi govt mulls resuming shared cab rides to curb air pollution

The reorganisation is expected to improve coordination during inspections, enforcement drives and urban planning exercises.

Hindustan Times quoted a senior official as saying that the redistribution is aimed at balancing workloads and ensuring quicker response times, particularly in high-density areas. Another senior government official said the aim was to make district administration more accessible.

New revenue districts

The 13 revenue districts are: South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West.