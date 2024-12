Maharashtra oath-taking LIVE | Fadnavis sworn in as chief minister; Shinde, Pawar his deputies

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as new chief minister of Maharashtra while allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CMs at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the BJP-led Mahayuti, took place at the Azad Maidan ground nearly two weeks after the results of the assembly elections were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis, 54, elected from Nagpur South West constituency, became chief minister for the third time.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Fadnavis and his two deputies.

Other members of the cabinet will likely take oath before the winter session of the assembly starts, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said earlier in the day.

Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP ‘Mahayuti’ coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.