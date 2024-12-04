Devendra Fadnavis: Nagpur Mayor to three-time Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to become the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time, the only second Brahmin to hold the top post in the state after Manohar Joshi.

Now 54, Fadnavis began his political career in 1989 joining the ABVP, the RSS student wing. He went on to play various roles before going on to become the chief minister of one of India’s biggest states in 2014.

He will now lead the state for a third time after an alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the state Assembly elections last month, which leaving the Congress-led coalition staring at its worst-ever defeat.

Nagpur Mayor

At 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at age 27. From 1999, he has been elected thrice from the Nagpur South West constituency. He also won from this constituency recently in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

His ascent to the top rung of politics came in 2014, when he became the chief minister shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi famously called him "Nagpur's gift to the country".

During his tenure, he enacted the Right to Service Act to ensure timely public service delivery. He introduced 'Aaple Sarkar', a grievance redressal system and also fast-tracked infrastructure projects.

Mr Clean

Unlike many other politicians in Maharashtra, Fadnavis, who holds a degree in law and a post-graduate degree in business management, has largely not faced serious corruption charges.

Among the most articulate Maharashtra politicians, Fadnavis is credited with pushing the previous Congress-NCP government into a corner over the alleged irrigation scam.

In 2019, Fadnavis suffered a setback after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray pulled out of the pre-poll alliance over the sharing of the chief minister’s post.

But he became the chief minister a second time in November 2019, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. But the government quickly fell.

Uddhav Thackeray, propped up by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, became the chief minister. He had to quit after party colleague Eknath Shinde split the party in June 2022.

As Shinde became the chief minister, the BJP asked a reluctant Fadnavis to play the second fiddle.

Political lineage

Fadnavis’ father and aunt both served in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. In fact, BJP leader and Union road and highways minister Nitin Gadkari considers his late father, Gangadhar Fadnavis, as his “political guru”.

But the younger Fadnavis has crafted his own distinct political identity.

His first stint as chief minister is remembered for good governance and effective political manoeuvring.

But Maharashtra suffered significant crop losses due to erratic weather and his initial rejection of loan waiver for the affected farmers sparked widespread protests.

Political traits

The Maratha community has also blamed Fadnavis for the fiasco over the issue ofreservations to Marathas.

Admirers say that Fadnavis’ career has been defined by resilience, adaptability and strategic insight.

Fadnavis is married to Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and social activist. They have a daughter, Divija.