LIVE | Trump vows to fix ‘every single crisis facing US’ at historic speed

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised his supporters and countrymen that he will act at historic speed to fix every single crisis facing the United States.

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at 12 pm ET (10.30 pm IST) today (January 20).

“Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it,” Trump told his supporters at the Capitol One Arena, which was full to its capacity of 20,000 for a “Make America Great” victory celebration, with a large number of people waiting outside in chilling cold.

Executive orders Trump may sign

Soon after being sworn in, Trump is likely to sign a barrage of executive orders, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance, his close aide revealed on Sunday.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president which carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though the Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in the court of law.

“The breadth of the orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies, illustrates the urgency with which Trump and his team plan to launch an ambitious agenda,” The Wall Street Journal said.

Emergency on southern border

In a briefing with senior Republican leaders, Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, revealed that Trump’s executive orders will include declaring emergency on the southern border, preparing military deployment on the borders, classifying cartels as “foreign terrorist organisations”, reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, ending the “Catch and Release” policy, and declaring emergency related to energy.

Also on the list are opening up offshore and Arctic drilling, speeding up pipeline licensing/construction, reforms to remove government employees and rescinding DEI and gender-related orders.

Also read: Trump 2.0 | Higher tariffs as bargaining tool may hit Indian trade hard

“Justice for every American citizen”

Giving a preview of the executive orders at Trump’s “victory rally” in downtown Washington, Miller said, “He (Trump) has always been fighting for all of us. And what is that going to look like come Monday afternoon? It’s going to mean an executive order ending border invasion, sending illegal immigrants home, and taking America back.”

“It’s going to mean the eradication of criminal cartels and foreign gangs which are preying on our people. It’s going to mean justice for every American citizen who has lost a loved one to an illegal alien,” Miller added.

Surge in investments

Trump, who will replace Joe Biden as the US president, arrived at the US Capitol on Saturday. On a jam-packed day full of engagements, Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at what he called a “victory rally”.

“Before even taking office, you are already seeing results that nobody expected to see. Everyone is calling it the Trump effect. It’s you. You’re the effect,” Trump said.

Also read: Ahead of inauguration, thousands protest in Washington DC against Trump

“Since the election, the stock market has surged, while small business optimism has soared a record 41 points to a 39-year high. Bitcoin has shattered one record after another. Major investment company DMACC Properties has announced that it will invest between USD 20 billion and USD 40 billion in the US.

“SoftBank, another great company, has pledged between USD 100 billion and USD 200 billion. These are all investments that are only being made because of the fact that we won the election,” he added.

Day 1 plans

Referring to meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday, Trump said, “He said they’re going to make a massive investment in the US because of our big election victory.”

Giving an insight into his Day 1 plans, he told the cheering crowd, “Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East in less than three months without me being the president. We’ve already achieved more than what they’ve (Joe Biden administration) done in four years.

“Just imagine all the good things we will accomplish together with four more years in the White House. We are going to do a lot of things. You’re going to see something tomorrow. You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy.”

Also read: Trump 2.0 likely to bring short-term pain to Indian stock markets

Restoring the borders

Elaborating further, Trump said, “We have to set our country on the proper course. By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our borders will come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home. Think of it. Millions and millions of people came into our country through open borders. No checks, no vetting, no anything. And a lot of those people are murderers.”

Trump also said the border security measures he will outline in his inaugural address on Monday will be the most “aggressive, sweeping efforts to restore our borders the world has ever seen”.

“We had the best, safest border in the history of our country,” he said.

Trump’s stunning comeback

Trump (78) made a stunning comeback when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s general election to become only the second person in US history to be sworn in as the president after a gap of four years.

Trump is also expected to roll back some of the executive orders and actions of outgoing President Joe Biden. Prominent among them include the Paris Climate agreement, lifting restrictions on fossil fuel production, and expanding domestic oil drilling.

(With agency inputs)

Follow live updates below: