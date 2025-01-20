LIVE | Trump vows to fix ‘every single crisis facing US’ at historic speed
Soon after being sworn in, Trump is likely to sign a barrage of executive orders, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance
US President-elect Donald Trump has promised his supporters and countrymen that he will act at historic speed to fix every single crisis facing the United States.
Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at 12 pm ET (10.30 pm IST) today (January 20).
“Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it,” Trump told his supporters at the Capitol One Arena, which was full to its capacity of 20,000 for a “Make America Great” victory celebration, with a large number of people waiting outside in chilling cold.
Executive orders Trump may sign
Soon after being sworn in, Trump is likely to sign a barrage of executive orders, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance, his close aide revealed on Sunday.
An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president which carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though the Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in the court of law.
“The breadth of the orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies, illustrates the urgency with which Trump and his team plan to launch an ambitious agenda,” The Wall Street Journal said.
Emergency on southern border
In a briefing with senior Republican leaders, Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, revealed that Trump’s executive orders will include declaring emergency on the southern border, preparing military deployment on the borders, classifying cartels as “foreign terrorist organisations”, reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, ending the “Catch and Release” policy, and declaring emergency related to energy.
Also on the list are opening up offshore and Arctic drilling, speeding up pipeline licensing/construction, reforms to remove government employees and rescinding DEI and gender-related orders.
“Justice for every American citizen”
Giving a preview of the executive orders at Trump’s “victory rally” in downtown Washington, Miller said, “He (Trump) has always been fighting for all of us. And what is that going to look like come Monday afternoon? It’s going to mean an executive order ending border invasion, sending illegal immigrants home, and taking America back.”
“It’s going to mean the eradication of criminal cartels and foreign gangs which are preying on our people. It’s going to mean justice for every American citizen who has lost a loved one to an illegal alien,” Miller added.
Surge in investments
Trump, who will replace Joe Biden as the US president, arrived at the US Capitol on Saturday. On a jam-packed day full of engagements, Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at what he called a “victory rally”.
“Before even taking office, you are already seeing results that nobody expected to see. Everyone is calling it the Trump effect. It’s you. You’re the effect,” Trump said.
“Since the election, the stock market has surged, while small business optimism has soared a record 41 points to a 39-year high. Bitcoin has shattered one record after another. Major investment company DMACC Properties has announced that it will invest between USD 20 billion and USD 40 billion in the US.
“SoftBank, another great company, has pledged between USD 100 billion and USD 200 billion. These are all investments that are only being made because of the fact that we won the election,” he added.
Day 1 plans
Referring to meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday, Trump said, “He said they’re going to make a massive investment in the US because of our big election victory.”
Giving an insight into his Day 1 plans, he told the cheering crowd, “Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East in less than three months without me being the president. We’ve already achieved more than what they’ve (Joe Biden administration) done in four years.
“Just imagine all the good things we will accomplish together with four more years in the White House. We are going to do a lot of things. You’re going to see something tomorrow. You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy.”
Restoring the borders
Elaborating further, Trump said, “We have to set our country on the proper course. By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our borders will come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home. Think of it. Millions and millions of people came into our country through open borders. No checks, no vetting, no anything. And a lot of those people are murderers.”
Trump also said the border security measures he will outline in his inaugural address on Monday will be the most “aggressive, sweeping efforts to restore our borders the world has ever seen”.
“We had the best, safest border in the history of our country,” he said.
Trump’s stunning comeback
Trump (78) made a stunning comeback when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s general election to become only the second person in US history to be sworn in as the president after a gap of four years.
Trump is also expected to roll back some of the executive orders and actions of outgoing President Joe Biden. Prominent among them include the Paris Climate agreement, lifting restrictions on fossil fuel production, and expanding domestic oil drilling.
(With agency inputs)
Follow live updates below:
Live Updates
- 20 Jan 2025 10:45 AM IST
After taking credit for Gaza ceasefire, Trump vows to end Ukraine war
After taking credit for the Gaza ceasefire deal and claiming that the war would never have happened if he were the US President at that time, Donald Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine war “prevent World War III from happening”.
“We achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step towards lasting peace in the Middle East. This agreement could have happened only as a result of our historic victory in November. The first hostages have just been released. (Joe) Biden said they made the deal. Well, first of all, it (Gaza war) would never have happened if I were the President,” he said.
On Sunday, three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas after 471 days in captivity. In response, Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners from its jails.
“Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East in less than three months. Without being president, we have achieved more than they (Democrats) have achieved in four years with being president,” Trump said.
Trump also vowed to end the Ukraine war. “I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War III from happening. And you have no idea how close we are,” he added.
- 20 Jan 2025 10:11 AM IST
Trump swearing-in timeDonald Trump will be sworn in as the US President at 12 pm ET (10.30 pm IST) on January 20.
Trump had famously refused to attend the swearing-in of Joe Biden, who defeated him in 2020. After the infamous riots of January 2021, he had left Washington for Florida ahead of the ceremony, vowing to be back "in some form".
Trump will become the only sitting US president to be convicted on charges of felony.
- 20 Jan 2025 9:56 AM IST
TikTok back in US; Trump says ‘let govt own 50%’ of itTikTok is back in the US after Trump on Sunday praised it and said let the government own 50 per cent of the popular short video sharing platform.TikTok went dark in the US on Saturday night because of a legislation, but it was back within less than 24 hours after Trump vowed to issue an executive order on his first day in office to delay the enforcement of the law.The short-video app is used by 170 million Americans."As of today, TikTok is back. You know, I did a little TikTok thing. We have a guy, TikTok Jack. He's a young kid, like 21 years old. We hired this guy and I went on TikTok. We went on TikTok as Republicans never won the youth vote. They won a lot of votes, but they never won the youth vote. But we won the youth vote by 36 points. So I like TikTok," Trump told his supporters at a victory rally at the Capitol One Arena."Who in this audience goes with TikTok? Many? Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save a lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China. We don't want to give our business to other people," Trump added.Stating that the solution to the TikTok issue is a joint venture, Trump said, "They did that a long time ago when they had a different president. They didn't know that I was going to be the president. So I said, very simply, a joint venture. If you don't approve, they're out of business. They're worth nothing. If you do approve, they're worth like a trillion dollars.""So, I said, I'll approve, but let the United States own 50 per cent of TikTok. I'm approving on behalf of the nation. So, they'll have a partner, the United States, and they'll have a lot of bidders, and we will do what we call a joint venture deal," the President-elect said."We're not putting up any money. All we're doing is giving them the approval, without which they have nothing,” Trump said, adding, "Whether you like TikTok or not, we're going to make a lot of money." Meanwhile, TikTok credited Trump's intervention for providing "clarity and assurance" to its service providers, enabling the app’s rapid return.The law, signed by President Joe Biden last April, required ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest the app by January 19 to avoid a ban.While Trump's move has sparked hope among TikTok users, questions remain about how he will reconcile his executive action with the legislation.
- 20 Jan 2025 9:46 AM IST
Lot of changes on cards: MuskAppearing briefly on the stage with Donald Trump at the Capitol One Arena, Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has been made the in-charge of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, said they are looking forward to making a lot of changes.“This victory is the beginning. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for centuries, forever... And make America great again,” Musk said.