Donald Trump 2.0: What it means for India & the world

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, promising sweeping changes across critical policy areas. From reversing Biden’s key policies to addressing immigration and energy, Trump’s presidency is expected to redefine America’s domestic and global stance. Foreign affairs expert Sridhar Krishnaswamy joined The Federal to provide insights into what lies ahead.

Domestic Policies: Taxation, energy, and immigration

On the domestic front, Trump aims to introduce substantial tax reforms that he claims will benefit Americans across the board. However, Democrats contend these measures will primarily serve the wealthy, sparking debates about economic equity.

Energy policies are also poised for significant shifts. Trump’s commitment to rolling back Biden-era drilling restrictions underscores his focus on revitalizing domestic energy production. Krishnaswamy pointed out, “This move reflects his broader strategy to boost traditional industries while minimizing environmental regulations.”

Immigration, a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign, remains a critical focus. The administration plans to address the challenges posed by approximately 13 million undocumented immigrants in the United States. “Dealing with illegal immigration is a Herculean task — logistically and financially — but Trump’s base is expecting action,” Krishnaswamy explained. Additionally, potential changes to the H1B visa program could have significant implications for Indian IT professionals and global talent.

Unprecedented buzz

Trump’s inauguration breaks from traditions, transforming a domestic political ceremony into an international spectacle. Foreign leaders and corporate figures, including India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, are in attendance, highlighting Trump’s efforts to establish global outreach early in his term. Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping declined the invitation, sending a special envoy instead.

The ceremony faces logistical challenges due to unfavorable weather, forcing parts of the event indoors. “This reflects the duality of Trump’s leadership—grand ambitions often tempered by unforeseen realities,” Krishnaswamy noted.

Populism meets corporate power

Trump’s leadership style blends populist rhetoric with strong corporate ties, raising questions about his ability to balance these opposing forces. His background as a businessman influences his decision-making, often favoring pragmatic solutions over traditional political approaches.

“Trump is adept at energizing his base through bold promises,” Krishnaswamy remarked. “Yet, his speeches often draw criticism for inconsistencies, highlighting the complexities of his approach.”

H1B Visas: A Concern for India

The H1B visa program has emerged as a pivotal issue for Indian professionals working in the United States. Trump has expressed support for high-skilled workers while addressing concerns about American job displacement.

Krishnaswamy highlighted the potential for reforms, saying, “We could see higher fees, stricter eligibility criteria, and new wage requirements for H1B workers. While highly skilled professionals are likely to adapt, the changes may significantly reshape the program.”

Looking ahead

As Trump begins his presidency, the road ahead appears both transformative and challenging. His administration’s policies promise significant reforms, but the impacts will not be uniformly positive.

“These changes hold potential for progress but could also prove deeply troubling for communities affected by Trump’s policies,” Krishnaswamy observed. “Balancing ambitious reforms with practical governance will define his presidency. The coming years will test America’s ability to navigate internal divisions and global expectations.”