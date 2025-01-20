10 things Trump said in his inaugural address

Donald J Trump was on Monday sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term, four years after he left the American capital as a pariah.

"The golden age of America begins right now," Trump said in his inaugural address.

Here are other vital points from Trump's speech.

➼ From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer

➼ American ships are being overcharged for passage through Panama Canal. We will take it back.

➼ The scales of justice will be re-balanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponisation of the justice department and government will end.

➼ Sunlight is pouring over the entire world and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before

➼ We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will NOT forget our god

➼ Every day of the Trump administration, I will put America first.

➼ I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. Cartels will be designated as foreign terrorist organisations.

➼ It will be official policy of the US government that there are only two genders -- male and female.

➼ We will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation

➼ I stand before you as proof that you should never believe something is impossible to do. In America, doing the impossible is what we do best.