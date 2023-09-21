LIVE | Day 4 in Parliament - Nadda: BJP not taking political advantage over women's quota Bill
In the Lok Sabha today, there will be a discussion on Chandrayaan-3 success and Advocates Amendment Bill, 2023 will be taken up.
The special session of the Parliament continues today (September 21) a day after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. Today, Advocates Amendment Bill, 2023 is on the agenda in the Lok Sabha.
In the Rajya Saba today, the Women's Reservation Bill will be taken up. Follow all the updates from both Houses, live, here. What happened in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha yesterday? Do visit this page for all the updates.
- 21 Sep 2023 6:39 AM GMT
Nadda: BJP not taking political advantage over women quota billNadda: Indian women, from ancient times, were always liberated and independent though in the medieval and British colonial period their status changed because of purdah system and other similar practices... the 21st century belongs to women and Indian women are in leading roles in every field be it space research, sports, or others.Nadda: I first became an MLA in 1993 and that was the year when women were given reservation in panchayats. Back then men would undermine women in these roles, they would say these women don't know anything. Today, research shows that women leaders are more accessible, more reliable and more responsive. Women run households so they also know how to make budgets and how to be sensitive. I do not say all this to undermine men.Nadda: Some people are saying implement this Bill immediately. I want to clarify that there is a way to do things constitutionally. We have to follow the Constitution. How can the government decide which seats will go to women. If the government decides to do it - if we reserve Wayanad, if we reserve Amethi, if we reserve Kalaburgi, then what will happen.... we want reservation through a quasi-judicial body, after consultation and public hearings.... if you support us today, I assure you that in 2029, more women will come to Parliament under reservation category.LoP Mallikarjun Kharge intervenes. Kharge: there is no problem with the amendment but this provision to implement in or after 2029 is problematic. When you have open reservation in panchayats, why can't you have the same scheme with women reservation. It is not illegal, there will be no challenge in judiciary.Nadda: I want to make this clear, the BJP's intention is not to take political advantage but only to empower women. If we wanted political advantage we would have immediate implementation but that is not our goal. This is why I am saying, this (after Census and delimitation) is the only way and the right way. You people (Opposition) who are opposing are sitting in Opposition because you did not know how to run a government. When Modi does something, it is foolproof and beyond challenge.
- 21 Sep 2023 6:13 AM GMT
Nadda lauds Modi for women quota billBJP president JP Nadda: This Bill was passed unanimously in LS yesterday and I am confident it will pass unanimously in this House also. It is our PM, Narendra Modi who has made this Bill, which had been pending for decades, to be enacted today. The title of the Bill - Nari Shakti Vandan - shows our respect for women. There is a perception among some of us that when things are done for women, it is an obligation. We do not think like that. We see women as Shakti, as Devi, and not as someone who is weak and helpless.
- 21 Sep 2023 6:08 AM GMT
Ranjan: Women quota bill should be implemented immediatelyRanjan: the only power and equality you have given to your women MPs and women ministers is to keep quiet when our women in Manipur, our women wrestlers, our dalit, tribal and backward women face atrocities and crimes. I support this Bill because it is a historic day for women empowerment but I want that this Bill is implemented immediately and without this hurdle of Census and delimitation.
- 21 Sep 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Ranjan questions govt over delay in passing women's reservation billRanjan: 13 years ago we had passed this Bill in Rajya Sabha. You have brought it today after being in power for 9.5 years. Why did it take so long. Why did you need this special session to bring this Bill. You have put in a hurdle of census and delimitation. Yesterday in the LS you (govt) justified saying if census and delimitation clauses weren't added, we would have challenged the Bill in courts. You are people who did no consultation before demonetisation or before imposing a lockdown so why now, for giving women reservation, do you have this worry of us challenging the provisions? Is this not merely an election stunt? You want to reap electoral benefits from the Bill. You do not want to give reservation immediately because you do not want to take away share of men and give it to women. You want to first conduct delimitation, increase the total number of seats and only then increase the share for women.
- 21 Sep 2023 6:00 AM GMT
Ranjan: You didn't invite President Murmu to Parliament's inaugurationRanjan: You are talking about women worship but you don't even invite our woman President, a tribal, to Parliament's inauguration.
- 21 Sep 2023 5:56 AM GMT
PT Usha takes the ChairPT Usha takes the Chair.Ranjan: I welcome the Bill but I wish to register my displeasure at the title. You have associated the name of this Bill (Nati Shakti Vandan) with worship, religiosity. This is a bill for empowerment, it is our right. We do not want your worship. We have seen what your worship of women is like when women wrestlers were sitting in protest or women in Manipur were facing atrocities.
- 21 Sep 2023 5:49 AM GMT
Meghwal speaking in RSMeghwal: this is a constitution amendment bill for women empowerment, a step to bolster India's strides towards becoming a developed nation during Amrit Kaal. Ever since Modi government has come to power, many steps have been taken towards women empowerment in tune with the constitutional vision of ensuring equality of all. All schemes like Mudra yojana, Jan dhan accounts, building toilets for all were part of these steps.Meghwal: New Articles, amendments to existing Articles in Constitution being made to provide horizontal and vertical reservation for women, including SC and ST women, for 1/3rd seats in Parliament and all state legislatures. Delimitation commission to be set up to determine which seats will be reserved for women.
- 21 Sep 2023 5:42 AM GMT
Women's Reservation Bill tabled in RSLaw minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves motion for consideration of the Bill.
- 21 Sep 2023 5:39 AM GMT
Women MPs to conduct RS proceedings
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar decides that for the proceedings today, aside from the existing panel of vice chairpersons of the RS, a host of other women MPs will also be given turns to conduct proceedings of the House during the debate on the women reservation Bill.
Women MPs who will preside (apart from those already on the panel of vice chairs) include PT Usha, Jaya Bachchan, Mahua Majhi, Saroj Pandey, Rajni Patil, Fauzia Khan, Dola Sen, Indubala Goswami, Kanimozhi Somu, Kavita Patidar, Kalpana Saini, among others.