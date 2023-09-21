LIVE | Day 4 in Parliament - Nadda: BJP not taking political advantage over women's quota Bill

The special session of the Parliament continues today (September 21) a day after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. Today, Advocates Amendment Bill, 2023 is on the agenda in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Saba today, the Women's Reservation Bill will be taken up. Follow all the updates from both Houses, live, here. What happened in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha yesterday? Do visit this page for all the updates.