LIVE | Day 3 in Parliament – Sonia Gandhi: Congress supports Women’s Reservation Bill
The government on Tuesday (September 19) introduced a constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, reviving the concept of women's reservation pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.
Today, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings commenced at 11 AM. Discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill is underway in Lok Sabha. The Bill is likely to be passed today. Follow all the updates, live, from the Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, here.
Live Updates
- 20 Sep 2023 5:59 AM GMT
Congress supports Women's Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia in LS, says Congress supports the Bill but also expresses displeasure at the indeterminate timeline of its implementation. She says the Bill should be implemented immediately and a caste census should be conducted to ensure proper representation of SC, ST, OBC women under the reserved quota. She says 13 years have already passed since the Bill was last passed in the Rajya Sabha but it is still unclear with this current Bill whether women will have to wait for another 5, 8 or 10 years to see the reservation implemented. She concludes by demanding immediate implementation of the Bill with necessary changes in the Bill.
- 20 Sep 2023 5:48 AM GMT
Sonia Gandhi speaking in LS on Women's Reservation Bill
Sonia Gandhi opens the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill from the Opposition's side in LS.
- 20 Sep 2023 5:42 AM GMT
Women's Reservation Bill: Discussion starts in LS
Discussion on the Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) has started in LS. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves Bill for consideration and passing, initiates debate.
- 20 Sep 2023 5:40 AM GMT
Chandrayaan-3 success discussion in RS
Rajya Sabha will discuss the success of Chandrayaan-3 today.
- 20 Sep 2023 5:33 AM GMT
INDIA leaders meetingINDIA leaders meet in Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office to discuss Women's Reservation Bill.