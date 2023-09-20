LIVE | Day 3 in Parliament – Sonia Gandhi: Congress supports Women’s Reservation Bill

The government on Tuesday (September 19) introduced a constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, reviving the concept of women's reservation pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

Today, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings commenced at 11 AM. Discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill is underway in Lok Sabha. The Bill is likely to be passed today. Follow all the updates, live, from the Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, here.