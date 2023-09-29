Asian Games Live| India bags 5th gold in shooting, women's team strikes silver

Medals continued to rain for India in the shooting arena at Hangzhou with the country clinching a gold in men's 50m rifle three-positions team event with a world record, while the Esha Singh-led women's 10m air pistol trio bagged a silver at the Asian Games on Friday (September 29).

The men's 50m rifle 3-positions team, comprising the young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (591), Swapnil Kusale (591) and Akhil Sheoran (587), overcame the Chinese challenge with ease with a score of 1769 to take the top podium finish, while the hosts were a clear six points adrift with 1763 points.

A silver medal was bagged by Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in tennis. The latest feats take India’s medal tally to 28 – seven gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals. Follow this space for more live updates:



