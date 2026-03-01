Live! Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes; Iranian state media confirm Trump’s claim
IRNA and state television report the 86-year-old Supreme Leader’s death hours after Trump announced the assassination, escalating fears of regional conflict
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in US-Israel strikes on Tehran, according to multiple Iranian state media outlets. Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported the 86-year-old's death, without elaborating on a cause. The confirmation comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced the death of Khamenei.
Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter have also been killed in strikes by the US and Israel. "After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.
Earlier, Trump said on Saturday (February 28) that a major attack launched by Israel and the United States killed Khamenei, announcing an assassination that he said gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back" their country but that also put the future of the Islamic Republic in doubt and raised the risk of regional instability.
“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote in a social media post. He warned of “heavy and pinpoint bombing” that he said would continue throughout the week and even beyond, part of a lethal assault the US has justified as necessary to disable the country's nuclear capabilities.
The attack opened a stunning new chapter in US intervention in Iran, carried the potential for retaliatory violence and a wider war and also represented a startling flex of military might for an American president who swept into office on an “America First” platform and vowed to keep out of “forever wars.”
The killing of Khamenei in the second Trump administration assault on Iran in eight months appeared certain to create a leadership vacuum given the absence of a known successor and because the 86-year-old supreme leader had final say on all major policies during his decades in power. He led Iran's clerical establishment and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the two main centres of power in the governing theocracy.
As reports trickled out about the death, eyewitnesses in Tehran told The Associated Press that some residents were rejoicing, blowing whistles and letting out ululations.
Iran, which responded to the strikes with its own counterassault, warned of retribution.
Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, said Saturday that Israel and America will “regret their actions.” “The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will deliver an unforgettable lesson to the hellish international oppressors,” Larijani posted on X.
Follow below for Live updates.
Live Updates
- 1 March 2026 7:53 AM IST
- 1 March 2026 7:42 AM IST
- 1 March 2026 7:18 AM IST
Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz traffic, India issues urgent advisory for seafarers
Iran has blocked ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, according to maritime sources. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has reportedly begun issuing warnings over VHF radio to vessels transiting the strait, stating that no ship will be allowed to pass.
The Federal is in possession of an audio recording attributed to a commanding officer of the IRGC Navy, in which sailors and ship masters are warned not to proceed through the Strait of Hormuz. The authenticity of the audio has not been independently verified, but maritime tracking inputs indicate heightened tension and caution among vessels in the region.
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic maritime corridor through which nearly 25 percent of the world’s total oil supply passes. Any disruption to traffic through the narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman is expected to have immediate global repercussions, including a potential surge in crude oil prices and shipping insurance costs.
- 1 March 2026 6:51 AM IST
Airlines to cancel 444 int'l flights due to Middle East airspace curbs
Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday (March 1) due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, according to the civil aviation ministry.
On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry reviewed the preparedness of the aviation stakeholders against the backdrop of flight disruptions in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.
"Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March," the ministry said in a post on X on Sunday early morning.
Aviation regulator DGCA is closely coordinating with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations. Also, major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation.
Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground, the ministry said. It said the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) continues to closely monitor passenger concerns and facilitate prompt redressal.
"On 28 February, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period, ensuring necessary support to affected passengers," it added.
- 1 March 2026 6:49 AM IST
Hundreds of thousands of travellers stranded by flight disruptions after attack on Iran
America and Israel's attack on Iran disrupted flights across the Middle East and beyond Saturday as countries around the region closed their airspace and three of the key airports that connect Europe, Africa and the West to Asia halted operations.
Hundreds of thousands of travellers were either stranded or diverted to other airports after Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain closed their airspace. There also was no flight activity over the United Arab Emirates, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said, after the government there announced a “temporary and partial closure” of its airspace.
That led to the closure of key hub airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, and the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights by major Middle Eastern airlines. The three major airlines that operate at those airports — Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad — typically have about 90,000 passengers per day crossing through those hubs and even more travellers headed to destinations in the Middle East, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Dubai International Airport is the world's busiest airport for international flights.
“For travelers, there's no way to sugarcoat this,” said Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research Group. “You should prepare for delays or cancellations for the next few days as these attacks evolve and hopefully end.” Airlines that are crossing the Middle East will have to reroute flights around the conflict with many flights headed south over Saudi Arabia. That will add hours to those flights and consume additional fuel, adding to the costs airlines will have to absorb. So ticket prices could quickly start to increase if the conflict lingers.
- 1 March 2026 6:48 AM IST
UN chief condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran during emergency Security Council meeting
The United Nations chief condemned the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on Saturday and called for an immediate return to negotiations “to pull the region, and our world, back from the brink.” Secretary-General António Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that everything must be done to prevent further escalation.
“The alternative,” he warned, “is a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability.” Guterres said the US and Israeli airstrikes violated international law, including the UN Charter. He also condemned Iran's retaliatory attacks for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, insisted the US military action was lawful.
“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he told the council. “That principle is not a matter of politics. It's a matter of global security. And to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions.” Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon defended the airstrikes as necessary to stop an existential threat.
“We are stopping extremism before it becomes unstoppable,” he said. “We will ensure that no radical regime armed with nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles can threaten our people or the entire world.” Amir Saeid Iravani, Iranian ambassador to the U.N., told the council that the airstrikes have killed and injured hundreds of Iranian civilians, which he called a war crime and a crime against humanity.
- 1 March 2026 6:48 AM IST
Airports, hotel hit in overnight Iranian strikes in UAE, missiles and drones intercepted
Several waves of Iranian attacks targeting the airport and several other sites across the UAE kept people awake on Saturday night. Dubai’s airport and the iconic Burj Al Arab were among the places hit by what the UAE officials described as drone attacks.
A government of Dubai media office statement said a “drone caused its shrapnel to spark a fire at the Burj Al Arab hotel,” and that it was brought under control. “No injuries” were reported.
Authorities in Dubai also revealed that debris resulting from air interception operations caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port without causing any injuries. “Dubai Civil Defence teams immediately responded to handle the fire, while their efforts continue to control it,” it said.
The authorities also urged the public not to circulate video clips dating back to the Jebel Ali Port fire on July 7, 2021, and confirmed that more reliable information will be broadcast upon receipt.
Amid silent alerts sounded across the country for possible missile attacks, an incident of one such attack taking place at the airport was reported.
“Dubai Airports has confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB) just moments ago. Emergency response teams have been activated immediately, and the incident is being handled in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the statement said.
It also said that the attack resulted in 4 injuries, and the necessary urgent medical assistance has been provided. “Updated information will be broadcast as soon as it is received,” it added. Because of the ongoing fasting month of Ramzan and this being the weekend, people stayed awake late at night, tormented by intermittent sirens on the streets and alerts issued by the authorities.
Local media reports claimed that Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport came under overnight attacks, resulting in the death of an unnamed Asian worker and seven injuries. The incident is yet to be confirmed by the government.
- 1 March 2026 6:46 AM IST
Iranian and US ambassador have tense back-and-forth
In a rare exchange, the US and Iranian ambassadors exchanged warnings and direct rebuffs toward the end of the UN emergency session as military aggression between their countries risked spilling into a regional war.
After Waltz responded to Iranian claims that the US had violated international law, Iravani asked to speak again to issue a warning: “I advise to the representative of the United States to be polite. It will be better for yourself and the country you represent.” Waltz responded immediately, saying, “This representative sits here, in this body, representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people, and imprisoned many more, simply for wanting freedom from your entire tyranny.”
- 1 March 2026 6:45 AM IST
