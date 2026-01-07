Hadi murder: Party rejects chargesheet, warns of escalation if justice is denied

Bangladeshi party, Inquilab Moncho, the party of slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, has rejected the police chargesheet in his murder case. It has accused the state machinery of being involved in the killing of its student leader.

Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that the party on Tuesday (January 6) warned that those who “have shed blood” may be forced to “take blood as well” if justice is not ensured.

Police proceedings

Meanwhile, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch, Hadi was killed due to “political vengeance”, and alleged that it was the doing of Awami League-nominated ward councillor Taizul Islam Chowdhury Bappi.

Also read: Prime accused Masud denies role in Bangladeshi student leader Hadi’s murder

The police proceeded to press formal charges against 17 people, including the prime suspect Faisal Karim Masud, in connection with Hadi’s murder.

Party rejects chargesheet

However, the Inquilab Moncho’s member secretary Abdullah al Jaber rejected these allegations and said, "even a lunatic would not believe" the police’s claim that Hadi was murdered merely on the instructions of a ward councillor, reported news agency PTI.

He reiterated that the party does not accept the chargesheet submitted by the police, and further alleged that an entire "criminal syndicate", and the "state machinery", was involved in Hadi’s killing.

According to Jaber, the Inquilab Moncho carried out peaceful programmes to convey its demand for justice, but the police chargesheet appeared like the government had ignored public sentiment and “treated the people as fools”.

Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Home Affairs Adviser resigns after Osman Hadi's murder

“Until they are brought to justice, our struggle will not stop. Any chargesheet that does not include their names is not acceptable to us,” Jaber said after the conclusion of the party's ‘March for Justice’ programme.

He also warned that if justice for Hadi's murder is not ensured, as well as what he described as “Indian hegemony” not being ended, the people would decide the consequences, and said, “These people have shed blood; if necessary, they will take blood as well.”

Police’s revelations

On Tuesday (January 6), DMP Detective Branch’s Additional Commissioner addressed a press briefing and said the alleged shooter, Masud, was directly involved with the Awami League's student wing Chhatra League.

Also read: Bangladesh police blame Awami League for student leader Hadi's murder

Police investigation claims that Hadi was murdered on the instructions of Bappi, who allegedly helped Masud and Alamgir Sheikh — another prime suspect — flee after the killing.

Assassination brews fresh unrest

Spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho, Sharif Osman Hadi (32), rose to national prominence during the mass protests in Bangladesh between July to August 2024, which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Hadi was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 elections, but during an election campaign in Dhaka held earlier on December 12, he was shot in the head. Hadi was airlifted to Singapore for treatment, but passed away on December 18.

Also read: Hadi killing: Bangladesh group demands cancellation of Indians’ work permits

The killing of the student leader triggered fresh political unrest in Bangladesh and has strained ties with India, after some groups alleged there was an Indian link to the crime.

However, New Delhi has strongly rejected these accusations, calling them a “false narrative”.

(With agency inputs)