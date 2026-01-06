Bangladesh police blame Awami League for student leader Hadi's murder

Bangladesh police on Tuesday (January 6) said that the now-banned Awami League was behind the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, adding that the killing occurred due to "political vengeance". During the day, it had pressed formal charges against 17 people in connection with the murder.

"Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the now-banned Awami League and Chhatra League. Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups," Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch, said as quoted by the news portal tbsnews.net.

The Chhatra League is the student wing of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League.

Chargesheet against 17 people

"Considering the political identities of the accused and the victim's previous political statements, the investigation has revealed that Hadi was shot dead due to political vengeance," Islam told reporters after submitting the chargesheet in the Hadi murder case.

Also Read: Hadi killing: Bangladesh group demands cancellation of Indians’ work permits

The chargesheet was filed against 17 people, including prime suspect Faisal Karim Masud, said Islam, as quoted by the Dhaka Tribune. He further stated that 12 of the 17 charge-sheeted accused have been arrested so far, while five remain at large.

‘Shooter involved with Chhatra League’

Islam said that the alleged shooter, Masud, was directly involved with the Chhatra League.

Another accused, Taizul Islam Chowdhury Bappi, who allegedly helped Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, another prime suspect, flee after the killing, was the president of Pallabi Thana Chhatra League and an Awami League-nominated ward councillor, he said.

Hadi was murdered on the instructions of Bappi, Islam said.

Also Read: Fresh attacks on Hindus reported in Bangladesh, two killed within 24 hours

On Monday, Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury had told reporters after a meeting of the Advisory Council on law and order at the Secretariat that the final chargesheet in the Hadi murder case would be submitted on January 7.

However, police filed the chargesheet a day earlier amid protests in Dhaka by Inqilab Moncho, which has been demanding justice for the killing.

“The charge sheet was submitted as the allegations against the accused were proven during the investigation,” Islam said.

Violent protests in Dhaka

After Hadi’s death, mobs in Dhaka staged mayhem, setting alight the main offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star newspapers, and two progressive cultural groups, Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi in Dhaka. A Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob in central Mymensingh.

Also Read: Bangladesh bans IPL telecast over Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from KKR

Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Hadi, 32, rose to national prominence during the July-August 2024 mass protests that led to the fall of the Hasina-led government, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka.

He was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 elections. Hadi was airlifted to Singapore for treatment, but died on December 18.

(With agency inputs)