Bangladesh unrest: Home Affairs Adviser resigns after Osman Hadi's murder

Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the interim government on Home Affairs, has resigned. His resignation comes days after the murder of student leader Osman Hadi, a key figure in the July uprising that led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, the Cabinet issued a notification on Wednesday night stating that the President has already accepted Chowdhury’s resignation.

What the govt notification said

"The resignation of Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, the Special Assistant entrusted with executive authority with the rank of State Minister at the Ministry of Home Affairs of the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, has been accepted by the Honourable President," stated the notification.

The notification was signed by Bangladesh's Cabinet Secretary, Sheikh Abdur Rashid, and issued under the President's order. Chief Adviser’s Press Wing also confirmed the development, although it did not provide any further details.

What led to the resignation

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, was appointed as the Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on November 10, 2024. Calls for his resignation after Hadi’s murder came from Inqilab Moncho, a platform of which Hadi was also a member.

After Hadi’s funeral, the Inqilab Moncho, on Saturday, demanded that Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Retired Lt Gen. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Khuda Baksh Chowdhury provide a status report on the progress of the investigation into the case, warning that failure to respond would lead to their resignation.

Abdullah Al Jaber, the Member Secretary of the platform, issued an ultimatum tothe Home Affairs Adviser and Assistant Adviser to publicly release the report within 24 hours, failing which they must resign.

Unrest after Hadi’s death

Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho and a key figure associated with last year’s July Uprising, was declared dead last Thursday, days after he was shot at close range in central Dhaka. The incident occurred on December 12 when Hadi was travelling in a rickshaw through the Bijoynagar area of the capital.

According to a report by bdnews24, citing police officials, two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire at Hadi, and fled the scene immediately after the attack. He sustained critical injuries and was initially rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital before being transferred to Evercare Hospital, where he was placed on life support in the intensive care unit.

As his condition deteriorated, Hadi was airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced medical treatment. However, despite medical intervention, he later succumbed to his injuries. His killing has further intensified political tensions amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.