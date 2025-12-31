Prime accused Masud denies role in Bangladeshi student leader Hadi’s murder

The prime accused in the murder of Bangladeshi student leader Osman Hadi, Faisal Karim Masud, has publicly denied any involvement in the killing, claiming he was in Dubai at the time, a claim that contradicts allegations by Bangladesh police that he was present in India.

Also Read: Bangladesh unrest casts long shadow over 2026 West Bengal polls

Masud alleged that Jamaat was responsible for the killing, describing the student leader as “a product of Jamaat” who was murdered by “Jamaati elements”, according to an NDTV report.

Accused denies killing

In a video message that has since gone viral, Masud insisted he did not kill Hadi and claimed the attack was carried out by a radical political group. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.

Masud acknowledged that he had visited Hadi’s office prior to the shooting but said their interaction was strictly professional. He claimed the visit was related to employment discussion. The video has triggered renewed debate and uncertainty over the circumstances surrounding the murder.

“I am Faisal Karim Masud. I want to state clearly that I have no involvement whatsoever in Hadi’s murder. This case is completely false and based on a fabricated conspiracy,” Masud said in the message.

He added that he was forced to leave Bangladesh and travel to Dubai due to the alleged false implication. “I came here with great difficulty, even though I hold a valid five-year multiple-entry Dubai visa,” he said.

Professional ties, no personal link

Masud further claimed that his family was being falsely implicated in the case and subjected to harassment despite having no connection to the incident. “My family is completely innocent. The inhumane treatment they are facing is unjust and unacceptable, and I strongly protest against it,” he said.

Also Read: Why unrest in Bangladesh matters to India | Talking Sense With Srini

Elaborating on his relationship with Hadi, Masud said he had gone to Hadi’s office regarding a job opportunity. “I am a businessman and own an IT firm. I was earlier employed with the Ministry of Finance. Hadi promised to help arrange a job and asked for an advance payment,” he said.

He claimed to have paid Hadi 500,000 taka and added that he had also made donations to various programmes at Hadi’s request. “I recently gave him money for one of his programmes,” he said.

Jamaat accused of murder

Reiterating his allegations, Masud again accused Jamaat of orchestrating the murder.

“This incident is the work of Jamaat. Neither I nor my younger brother was on that motorcycle. We have been deliberately framed, and my family is suffering unjustly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a purported image of Masud’s UAE visa has also been circulated widely on social media.

Accused in India?

Bangladesh police have earlier said that two accused in Osman Hadi’s murder — Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh — fled the country and entered India through the Meghalaya border, where they are believed to be present.

Also Read: Bangladesh: Two suspects in Hadi murder fled to India, say Dhaka police

Bangladeshi media reports have claimed the accused crossed into India via the Haluaghat border in the Mymensingh district.

India, however, has firmly denied any connection between the attackers and the country. New Delhi has described the allegations as a false narrative allegedly pushed by extremist elements following the attack on Hadi.